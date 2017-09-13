Your browser is out-of-date.

8 adorable hallways that make a great first impression

Hamilton St, Mel McDaniel Design Mel McDaniel Design Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
If you have a tendency to think of your hallways as just transitional areas that aren't worthy of your full design attention, you need to rid yourself of that mindset, immediately! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that hallways are premium real estate in terms of making a splash in your home, but if you don't have any ideas as to what you can do to make them that bit more special, come with us now, as we have some totally inspiring spaces to show you! From piquant color through to minimal elegance, you'll definitely find your ideal hallway design here, so let's get started!

1. The ultimate in chic styling!

Wellington St Johns Wood NW1 APT Renovation Ltd Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase house extension,house renovation
What's not to love here? A luxe rug, neutral tones and sunken spotlights all create such a modern and elegant hallway, but the addition of a bar makes it a little more fun as well! We'd certainly perch for a cheeky drink here!

2. Dare to go dark!

Sea House, Porth | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs hall way,holiday home,beach house,luxury
Who says that you can't experiment with dark color in your hallways? Not us, now that we've seen this fantastic space! The rich purple adds such depth and dynamic flair to what could have been a really boring area!

3. Perfect your pattern game.

Foyer Clean Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Outrageous wallpaper is enjoying a serious surge in popularity right now and we can't think of a better location for some than a hallway! Talk about setting the tone for the rest of your home in one swoop!

4. A modern take on monochrome.

apartments in a classic style in Moscow , Rubleva Design Rubleva Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
WOW! Neutral walls always look great, but contrasted with black wood flooring, they REALLY pop! This hallway makes such a definite statement and being such a high-traffic area, dark flooring makes perfect sense!

5. Get back to nature.

Alpine Interiors 2, FVDB Photography FVDB Photography Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
We love natural wood in all its guises, but this Scandinavian-inspired hallway is possibly our favorite! We really like all the rustic motifs here and the gallery wall that adds in some homey charm.

6. Minimalist and marvelous.

Hallway Perfect Stays Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Natural wood flooring and white walls are a hallway match made in heaven, but add in one large piece of statement furniture and you are good to go! If you don't have a grand piano, a sumptuous sofa could be just as eye-catching!

7. Pretty AND practical.

homify Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Beige
This hallway has a warm, inviting ambiance, but more than that, it's also wonderfully practical in terms of storage! just look at how much space there is for stashing shoes, coats and bags out of sight!

8. Gorgeously geometric.

Hamilton St, Mel McDaniel Design Mel McDaniel Design Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
This hallway is capturing multiple trends in one hit and looking great for it! A touch of Scandinavian chic, mixed in with geometric shapes, statement wallpaper and retro furniture is the ideal combination! What a unique design aesthetic!

For even more brilliant hallway ideas, take a look at this article: How to create a nice hallway? 12 inspirational spaces!

Which of these hallways styles really spoke to you?

