8 adorable hallways that make a great first impression

If you have a tendency to think of your hallways as just transitional areas that aren't worthy of your full design attention, you need to rid yourself of that mindset, immediately! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that hallways are premium real estate in terms of making a splash in your home, but if you don't have any ideas as to what you can do to make them that bit more special, come with us now, as we have some totally inspiring spaces to show you! From piquant color through to minimal elegance, you'll definitely find your ideal hallway design here, so let's get started!
What's not to love here? A luxe rug, neutral tones and sunken spotlights all create such a modern and elegant hallway, but the addition of a bar makes it a little more fun as well! We'd certainly perch for a cheeky drink here!
Who says that you can't experiment with dark color in your hallways? Not us, now that we've seen this fantastic space! The rich purple adds such depth and dynamic flair to what could have been a really boring area!
Outrageous wallpaper is enjoying a serious surge in popularity right now and we can't think of a better location for some than a hallway! Talk about setting the tone for the rest of your home in one swoop!
WOW! Neutral walls always look great, but contrasted with black wood flooring, they REALLY pop! This hallway makes such a definite statement and being such a high-traffic area, dark flooring makes perfect sense!
We love natural wood in all its guises, but this Scandinavian-inspired hallway is possibly our favorite! We really like all the rustic motifs here and the gallery wall that adds in some homey charm.
Natural wood flooring and white walls are a hallway match made in heaven, but add in one large piece of statement furniture and you are good to go! If you don't have a grand piano, a sumptuous sofa could be just as eye-catching!
This hallway has a warm, inviting ambiance, but more than that, it's also wonderfully practical in terms of storage! just look at how much space there is for stashing shoes, coats and bags out of sight!
This hallway is capturing multiple trends in one hit and looking great for it! A touch of Scandinavian chic, mixed in with geometric shapes, statement wallpaper and retro furniture is the ideal combination! What a unique design aesthetic!
