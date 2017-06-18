Your browser is out-of-date.

Terrific terraces that will give you serious view envy!

Lower Cole, Rock | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Modern Terrace
We honestly can't get enough of beautiful terraces that not only add extra valuable space to a property, but also take advantage of naturally stunning views and today, we have hot the jackpot in terms of terrace inspiration. So much so in fact, that one of the houses we have featured has a myriad of terraces and not just one! The architects that designed these wonderful outdoor spaces all clearly had a desire to really embrace the surroundings and by using natural materials for the floors and stylish furniture to embellish the finished results, all of these terraces have seriously gorgeous aesthetics in play. Fancy taking a look and planning a terrace of your own? Then let's get started!

1. With a view like this, glass safety rails were the only real option!

Decking Perfect Stays Modern Terrace
2. We love the combination of loungers and a circular daybed here!

Decking Perfect Stays Modern Terrace
Outside relaxing area Perfect Stays Modern Terrace
Admit it; you'd love to snuggle up here, wouldn't you?

3. Simple, chic and perfect for alfresco dining! Gorgeous!

Ednovean House, Perranuthnoe | Cornwall , Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Modern Garden
4. Secluded and private, this would be the perfect terrace for a little romance!

Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Modern Houses Court Yard,holiday home,wooden,Holiday home,Beach house
5. Has outdoor dining ever looked so appealing? Wow! Just wait though…

Patio Perfect Stays Modern Garden
The Look Out Perfect Stays Modern Garden
There's even an alfresco sitting room space close-by as well!

The Look Out Perfect Stays Modern Garden
The rattan furniture looks so natural and at home!

The Look Out Perfect Stays Modern Garden
What a view of the house this terrace offers!

Front Balcony Perfect Stays Modern Terrace
The hits just keep on coming with this house! It has ANOTHER terrace!

Front Balcony Perfect Stays Modern Terrace
What a great extension of the living room!

6. How perfect is this terrace for some breakfast with a loved one?

Bedroom Perfect Stays Modern Bedroom
7. Just look at that view here! A bistro dining set really is all that's needed!

homify Eclectic style houses Balcony,seaviews,glass,seaside,holiday home,luxury
8. This decked terrace is so great for a sociable dinner party!

Sea House, Porth | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Eclectic style houses balcony,holiday home,beach views,outside dining,decking,beach house,luxury
9. The natural flow of interior to exterior space here is GORGEOUS!

Sea House, Porth | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Eclectic style houses Decking,patio,outdoor dining,outside dining,outside furniture,holiday home,beach house,sliding doors,patio doors
Have you fallen in love with the idea of a terrace now? Then head on over to this article, to seal the deal: A sad little patio that became a heavenly terrace!

3 one-bedroom apartments that don't skimp on the style!
Are you definitely going to plan a terrace project of your own now?

