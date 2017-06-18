Terrific terraces that will give you serious view envy!

We honestly can't get enough of beautiful terraces that not only add extra valuable space to a property, but also take advantage of naturally stunning views and today, we have hot the jackpot in terms of terrace inspiration. So much so in fact, that one of the houses we have featured has a myriad of terraces and not just one! The architects that designed these wonderful outdoor spaces all clearly had a desire to really embrace the surroundings and by using natural materials for the floors and stylish furniture to embellish the finished results, all of these terraces have seriously gorgeous aesthetics in play. Fancy taking a look and planning a terrace of your own? Then let's get started!