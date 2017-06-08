We are going all out cute and girly!

Decorating a home with furniture, furnishings & decor is something for which, room decorators & interior designers generally advise an aesthetic balance between the simple & embellished elements. Whatever be the style- rustic, modern, minimalist or colonial, a restraint is often practiced for that tasteful look. Chic sophistication & classic elegance are uncontested winners, be it the living room, kitchen, bedroom or hallway. However, it need not always be so. We, at homify, always believe that the fun lies in being different- something quirky, cute or even bizarre at times! And this is what today’s homify story is all about.

Today we are going to take a look at some wonderful examples of furniture, furnishings & decor that have one thing in common- a girlish cuteness… .YES, IT IS FULL ON VOGUISH! In these 11 examples, you will note how the different elements have a cute appearance & mostly a small size and are dolled up in soft hues often associated with young girls, that make them even more adorable.

Have a look and take your time gushing at the cuteness overload as you read on!