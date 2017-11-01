Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Bedroom designs that guarantee relaxation and a great night's sleep

press profile homify press profile homify
Ednovean House, Perranuthnoe | Cornwall , Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Modern Bedroom
Loading admin actions …

There's simply no getting away from the fact that a predominantly white bedroom is the key to creating a fresh and restful space that you can't wait to sink into at the end of a long day. Let's not forget that a bright bedroom is always a joy to wake up in as well! The interior designer that curated all of these bedrooms had such a great handle on how to use white, in conjunction with bright accent colors and funky patterns that we had no option but to collate some of our favorite spaces, to show you today! We think you'll be seriously tempted to initiate a bedroom redesign after seeing these, so let's get to the pictures!

1. A little pop of color adds such vibrancy to this minimal space!

Bedroom Perfect Stays Modern Bedroom
Perfect Stays

Bedroom

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

When all your furniture and accessories are white, go for some textiles that have a pop of color to add some personality.

2. Pastel wood cladding is such an eye-catching feature.

Bedroom Perfect Stays Modern Bedroom
Perfect Stays

Bedroom

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Neutral colored walls in warmer, earthier tones will help you relax better.

3. White and gray are a fresh space combination of dreams!

Bedroom Perfect Stays Modern Bedroom
Perfect Stays

Bedroom

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

White and gray is the biggest design trend right now! From minimalist to Scandinavian themes, this color combination is a timeless pair that will surely set the mood right.

4. Love that view! It makes artwork unnecessary!

Bedroom Perfect Stays Modern Bedroom
Perfect Stays

Bedroom

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

If you're lucky to have a bedroom window with a view, looking into the distance is enough to relax your eyes. 

5. Some luxe fabrics are all you really need in an already bright room!

Bedroom Perfect Stays Modern Bedroom
Perfect Stays

Bedroom

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Egyptian cotton, silk, and satin will all guarantee you melting into your bed at night!

6. Love the contrast of dark hues in this twin bedroom!

Bedroom Perfect Stays Modern Bedroom
Perfect Stays

Bedroom

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

A contrast of dark and light done right will give a luxurious feeling into any space.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. How nautical and nice! Navy and white is so fresh!

Bedroom Perfect Stays Modern Bedroom
Perfect Stays

Bedroom

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

In color psychology, blue is known to be a relaxing color. Combine that with a nautical theme, and you can imagine an endless beach holiday!

8. All-white everything is anything but boring!

Bedroom Perfect Stays Modern Bedroom
Perfect Stays

Bedroom

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

All white is timeless, easy to clean, and reduces visual and mental clutter. Going this minimal route will help you really focus on what matters.

9. Woah! This bedroom is plaid to the bone but so bright and airy!

Bedroom Perfect Stays Modern Bedroom
Perfect Stays

Bedroom

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

If you're more for colorful patterns, make sure to balance them off with plain color blocks. This plaid headboard is balanced off with a simple white bed sheet. 

10. Love these bright and coastal colors that really create a fresh bedroom!

Bedroom Perfect Stays Modern Bedroom
Perfect Stays

Bedroom

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

11. We have to say that red really works to create a sunny space!

Bedroom Perfect Stays Modern Bedroom
Perfect Stays

Bedroom

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

12. Shabby chic design is ideal for a fresh-looking bedroom!

Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Rustic style bedroom bedroom,wood,rustic wood,luxury,holiday home,beach house
Perfect Stays

Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

For a very luxurious and relaxing space, go for a combination of white and wood.

13. How can white walls look so dynamic? Amazing!

Bedroom Perfect Stays Modern Bedroom
Perfect Stays

Bedroom

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Adding  a few picture frames in your bedroom will also help you feel more relaxed. Imagine seeing your favorite photos or travel destinations just before bedtime!

14. This floor offers such a rich contrast to the bright walls!

Master Bedroom Perfect Stays Modern Bedroom
Perfect Stays

Master Bedroom

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Darker flooring paired with light-colored walls will give you a luxurious feeling. You can get extra coziness by adding an area rug.

15. Rainbow accents in a white room? SO chic!

Bedroom Perfect Stays Modern Bedroom
Perfect Stays

Bedroom

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Pops of color will give you a fresh and new feeling. Wouldn't it be nice to come home to a wave of new energy?

Bedroom Perfect Stays Modern Bedroom
Perfect Stays

Bedroom

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Look at this amazing kid's bed too!

16. A mix of patterns works so well in a white room!

Bedroom Perfect Stays Modern Bedroom
Perfect Stays

Bedroom

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

If your walls are painted white, you're free to personalize your bedroom accessories to your heart's desire. What better way to get a good night's sleep than having the feeling that it is truly your space?

17. Blended neutrals feel so calm, bright and refreshing!

Bedroom Perfect Stays Modern Bedroom
Perfect Stays

Bedroom

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Taupe, brown, white, and grays. Combine these all and you will find yourself in a warm-feeling bedroom. 

18. Wow! This suite looks so enchanting, finished in all-white!

homify Eclectic style bedroom Bedroom,staircase,grey,lighting,holiday home,luxury
homify

homify
homify
homify

All white with a few accents of dark blue will always give a clean and fresh feeling.

19. Loving this pink accent that adds in some flirty charm!

Sea House, Porth | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Eclectic style bedroom Bedroom,holiday home,pink,interior,holiday homes,beach house
Perfect Stays

Sea House, Porth | Cornwall

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Any princess or princess-want-to-be will most certainly feel at home with pink accents within the bedroom.

20. Colorful textiles are absolutely the way to liven up a fresh and white space!

Sea House, Porth | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Eclectic style bedroom bedrooms,bedroom,pink,holiday home,beach house,interior,lighting
Perfect Stays

Sea House, Porth | Cornwall

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

For even more bedroom ideas, take a look at this article: 10 bedroom decor ideas you'll love!

10 utterly amazing flat-based showers!
Are you considering a white bedroom now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks