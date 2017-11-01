Bedroom designs that guarantee relaxation and a great night's sleep

There's simply no getting away from the fact that a predominantly white bedroom is the key to creating a fresh and restful space that you can't wait to sink into at the end of a long day. Let's not forget that a bright bedroom is always a joy to wake up in as well! The interior designer that curated all of these bedrooms had such a great handle on how to use white, in conjunction with bright accent colors and funky patterns that we had no option but to collate some of our favorite spaces, to show you today! We think you'll be seriously tempted to initiate a bedroom redesign after seeing these, so let's get to the pictures!