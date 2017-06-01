Your browser is out-of-date.

The Cornish holiday home of dreams!

We considered trying to select a few pictures of this fabulous UK holiday home, in a bid to talk about them in-depth, but we gave up, as every single image is more breathtaking than the last! With that in min, we thought it might be better to include every single snapshot and simply give you a more comprehensive introduction to the house itself. That way, you can just sit back and let the beautiful images wash over you. Sound goo? Then let's talk about this Cornish dream home!

Lower Cole is an absolutely exemplar holiday home that offers visitors unparalleled views of the Camel Estuary and Padstow, but it's not just the views that make this home so exceptional! A triumph of glass and timber, this beguiling home was expertly designed by architects to bed into the surroundings, while also becoming a point of interest in its own right. Inside, wooden-clad walls, decorated with funky modern artworks, house beautifully open-plan arenas that simply stretch out to the sea and with a multitude of bedrooms in place, up to 14 people can comfortably enjoy a break here. You won't believe how luxurious and pleasantly situated the dining room is here, or how the views impact on the interior, but enough talking! Let's take a look at this utterly enchanting home and see if you fancy a break here!

Need help with your home project?
Fancy seeing what else Cornwall can offer? Then take a look at this article: Oh you WOULD love to be beside the seaside!

Would you adore a break in the UK in a home like this one?

