Media and games rooms that will make you want to play!

Having seen these fantastic spaces, we have to wonder how we've gone this long without dedicated media and games rooms! Yes, we know they are an extravagance, but in all honesty, what's a home without some indulgence? It won't take your interior designer to knock up a suitably fun and fabulous design for you and you could always repurpose a spare bedroom, or even a garage, so you probably have everything you need to get started on a project of your own, so let's get some inspiration!
Wow! What a great array of seating options to make this media room super comfy for everyone using it!
And with some built-in furniture housing the television and games consoles, this is such a fit-for purpose room!
There's no way you could possibly be anymore popular with your kids and friends than if you installed a sweet games room, like this one! Table football, ping pong and pool means there's something for literally everyone here!
Comfortable sofas, a woodburner and a table that's the perfect height for some intimate games of chess make for such a cozy space! If you could add a sofa-adjacent wine rack, this couldn't get any better!
We are seriously loving the medley of colors here, not to mention the different sofas, fluffy rig AND floor cushions!
Woah! Look at how comprehensive this media unit is! There's room for a huge television, plenty of computer consoles and even stick of board games and jigsaws as well!
if you have a frivolous side and want to house all your gaming equipment in one room, but you also still have an underlying style penchant, then this fabulous dark unit is perfect for you! It's not childish at all, but just beautiful! Beanbags and faux fur go a long way too!
This is the ultimate movie room at home! A reclining sofa, starlight light fixture and fantastically large screens are all perfect for that movie theater feel at home!
