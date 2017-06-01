Your browser is out-of-date.

Media and games rooms that will make you want to play!

Pentyak, Harlyn Bay | Cornwall , Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Modern Living Room
Having seen these fantastic spaces, we have to wonder how we've gone this long without dedicated media and games rooms! Yes, we know they are an extravagance, but in all honesty, what's a home without some indulgence? It won't take your interior designer to knock up a suitably fun and fabulous design for you and you could always repurpose a spare bedroom, or even a garage, so you probably have everything you need to get started on a project of your own, so let's get some inspiration!

1. Fresh and fun.

Media room Perfect Stays Modern Media Room
Media room

Wow! What a great array of seating options to make this media room super comfy for everyone using it! 

Media room Perfect Stays Modern Media Room
Media room

And with some built-in furniture housing the television and games consoles, this is such a fit-for purpose room!

2. Cool parent points ahoy!

Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Modern Kid's Room Games room,table tennis,children,table football,holiday home,garage
Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall

There's no way you could possibly be anymore popular with your kids and friends than if you installed a sweet games room, like this one! Table football, ping pong and pool means there's something for literally everyone here! 

3. Grown-up games space.

Living Room Perfect Stays Modern Living Room
Living Room

Comfortable sofas, a woodburner and a table that's the perfect height for some intimate games of chess make for such a cozy space! If you could add a sofa-adjacent wine rack, this couldn't get any better!

4. Funky and sweet.

TV Room Perfect Stays Modern Media Room
TV Room

We are seriously loving the medley of colors here, not to mention the different sofas, fluffy rig AND floor cushions!

TV Room Perfect Stays Modern Media Room
TV Room

Woah! Look at how comprehensive this media unit is! There's room for a huge television, plenty of computer consoles and even stick of board games and jigsaws as well!

5. Darkly decadent.

Living room Perfect Stays Modern Living Room
Living room

if you have a frivolous side and want to house all your gaming equipment in one room, but you also still have an underlying style penchant, then this fabulous dark unit is perfect for you! It's not childish at all, but just beautiful! Beanbags and faux fur go a long way too!

6. Ideal for movie night.

Sea House, Porth | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Media room cinema room,media room,bar,holiday home,lighting,interior lighting,beach house
Sea House, Porth | Cornwall

This is the ultimate movie room at home! A reclining sofa, starlight light fixture and fantastically large screens are all perfect for that movie theater feel at home!

For more sociable space inspo, take a look at this article: 7 incredible dining room tables.

