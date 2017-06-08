This Brooklyn mansion is decked up with fashionable aesthetics

Brooklyn based interior designers & decorators from M MONROE DESIGN have come up with chic modish design for a 6000 square feet mansion in Brooklyn. This huge dwelling offers elegant comfort in a stylish manner, with well laid out spaces spread over 3 levels including the ground level. A number of different styles have been brought together to create a designer marvel that wows you with every space you look into.
Today, let us have our homify tour around this fabulous residency, as we get inspired for appealingly practical ideas to copy at our own snug pad. Ready? Here we go!
The classic details of this home entrance reveal a very simplistic yet poised design; the white preponderance brings in the characteristic white winsomeness. The sliding doors convey a contemporary design. Note the lighting above. That floor is no less than a style statement!
Inside, as you enter the living room, this massive dark wooden cabinet greets you. Serving primarily as a bookshelf, this storage/ display cabinet imparts a regal vintage air with its display items, particularly the silverware. Along with the lighter toned shiny wooden floor, this majestic piece of furniture contrasts well with the white walls & ceiling.
The stairway component of this home is an interesting one, blending various styles. On the ground floor beside the large wooden cabinet, this dark gray modern staircase with a single supporting vertical rod & a handrail attached to the wall oozes modern flair.
In this view, the jazzy minimalist design is visibly evident; between floors, the clear glass demarcates the stairway area from the other spaces. From here, you can also appreciate the differences between the staircases leading to the first & second levels- the tonal differences. The first floor landing is made of a lighter shade of wood as compared to the ground level flooring. The rails differ hugely as well.
The staircase leading to the second floor bears wooden steps and strongly reflects a Scandinavian essence.
The bright modern kitchen with an ivory-tiled floor, dark-wood matte accents, glossy white benchtop and charming grayish wall tiles is well equipped to offer a convenient cooking experience. The white overhead storage cabinets with handle-free glossy panels and the metallic pendant lamps over the breakfast bar add sheen to this sassy space full of heartiness. Amply lit by sunken LEDs on the ceiling, the kitchen receives plenty of natural light.
The small space abutting the breakfast bar is a smart hack—an office space with a chest of drawers & a comfy relaxing area adjacent to it.
Dark shades provide a stark contrast with the basal whitish tone in this dining room. The rich dark brown sideboard doubles up as the wine cellar, with a washbasin facility. The dining set is very simplistic, with a traditional wooden dining table & black chairs. The vibrant wall decor adds a bright pop into the somewhat sombre tonality, balancing it beautifully.
Can repose get any better? Teaming up neutral colors, a lavish master bedroom has been created with elements that emanate a restful promise. Lit up using skylight, sunken LEDs and natural illumination, this luxurious space boasts of twin double beds with cushy seater-cum-footrests, a credenza, a mini cabinet and a small reading nook. The refreshing style of decor adds a zing. The furniture pieces bear a similar dark shade as the wooden floor, though marginally different from it.
This snug reading nook is amply welcoming. You can store a number of your favorite reads in this cabinet.
The credenza is ideally placed to store TV accessories and stash away trinkets you don’t want on display.
This nursery in pink and white is classically dolled up as an ideal bedroom for your little girls. Just look at that light!
With a dark shade of blue complementing the other neutral colors, this bedroom is perfect as the boys’ room.
In its minimalist format, the radiant accents of this bathroom are impressive. Located on the uppermost level, this bathroom offers you an option between a cool shower in an appealing bath cabin or a warm soak in an adorable bathtub. The twin sink vanity with the twin mirrors reflects unbeaten pizzazz. Did you note the black bath/ washbasin fittings?
This lovely versatile sofa-cum-bed-cum-storage is so designed as to look like it is straight out of a Princess's bedroom. You could team it up with a work-desk/ study-table as convenient.
This modern home-office could easily double up as a bedroom with the comfortable sofa-cum-bed that also offers storage… yet another versatile space!