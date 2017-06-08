This Brooklyn mansion is decked up with fashionable aesthetics

Brooklyn based interior designers & decorators from M MONROE DESIGN have come up with chic modish design for a 6000 square feet mansion in Brooklyn. This huge dwelling offers elegant comfort in a stylish manner, with well laid out spaces spread over 3 levels including the ground level. A number of different styles have been brought together to create a designer marvel that wows you with every space you look into.

Today, let us have our homify tour around this fabulous residency, as we get inspired for appealingly practical ideas to copy at our own snug pad. Ready? Here we go!