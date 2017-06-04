Top 5: from 12 garden fences to the wee-little prefab home you'll fall in love with!

So we have reached that time of the week once again! You asked for it, you got it! Here are the best articles of the week, chosen by you. If you missed them, here is your chance to take a peek, if you have already read them, it is a great time to re-read them.
We take you through Garden: 12 garden fences your neighbors will definitely want to copy! to Want a really clean house? Throw away these 6 things now!!!, we pit stop at 10 easy tricks for making your home look more expensive! We also give you A small house full of comfort: you can't miss!, and finally something every one should read: The wee-little prefab home you'll fall in love with. Shall we?
If you're lucky enough to have a backyard, then I'm sure you love to sit out back and enjoy the outdoors. However, it can be difficult to do that and fully enjoy yourself if you are worried about not having the privacy you would like. Unless you live on a lot of land, chances are you will need a fence so that you can separate your space from your neighbor's. Now you may think fences can be a bit boring or even tacky, depending on the style you choose, but we are going to change your mind about that!
Who doesn’t want a neat and clean home? But no matter how hard we try, a mess of some degree seems inevitable. We humans have a magpie tendency to accumulate new things without getting rid of the old ones, it seems. So the question really is – how do we sort the clutter? Why do we gather so many things, and why do we attach feelings to it?
Whether your home is worth a lot of money or not, you want it to look as classy and pricey as you can, especially if you ever plan to sell it, so we took a look at all those clever tricks that interior designers use to add real or perceived value to a home! We think a couple will shock you, especially given how simple they are to put into effect and how cheap they are too, but all of these ideas will make your home look and feel like a fabulous palace, so take a look and start thinking about which ideas you might put into practice!
What may seem at first to be pretty basic is actually smart design downplayed and made to look modest. You will see what we mean when we take a look through this house built by CANATELLI ARQUITETURA E DESIGN. This family home is a true modern building—solidly built, flawlessly finished and features lots of special lighting.
This one-bedroom house, designed by professionals The Wee House Company is proof that big things come in small packages.
Savvy, sleek and modern, this is a gorgeous home that anyone would love to live in. It's also as cute as a button! But how do we get past the space constraints? Well, these designers have been very clever with storage. In fact today, we are going to explore just how clever they have been with storage. Not only will we come to admire this home more, but we will pick up some tips and tricks for our own homes.
