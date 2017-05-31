Trendy sand pool ideas for you to copy!

For the most of us, summers are synonymous with family time- sizzling barbecues on the terrace, garden or backyard, and lots of fun in the pool. With modern advancements in architectural design, indoor heated pools are becoming quite popular, but the charm of an outdoor pool is hard to beat. Warm sunshine, relaxing swim, cozy loungers on the pool-deck, a cold beverage & little somethings to munch on… ..ah what a refreshing scenario!

Home professionals specialized in designing pools & spas are roped in to give that aqua allure to the outside space- be it as an exclusive swimming pool or as a part of the backyard/ terrace/ garden.

Today, homify is going to walk you through some examples of a new pool trend: sand pools. Perfect for dwellings in coastal areas, sand pools are just the thing you need to add that stylish dimension to your cozy beach-house/ summer home decked up in any style- be it rustic, Asian or country.

Take a peek at these smashing ideas for some voguish inspiration… … get, set, go!