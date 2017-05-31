Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Trendy sand pool ideas for you to copy!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Piscina de Areia, Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia Pool Sandstone Turquoise
Loading admin actions …

For the most of us, summers are synonymous with family time- sizzling barbecues on the terrace, garden or backyard, and lots of fun in the pool. With modern advancements in architectural design, indoor heated pools are becoming quite popular, but the charm of an outdoor pool is hard to beat. Warm sunshine, relaxing swim, cozy loungers on the pool-deck, a cold beverage & little somethings to munch on… ..ah what a refreshing scenario!

Home professionals specialized in designing pools & spas are roped in to give that aqua allure to the outside space- be it as an exclusive swimming pool or as a part of the backyard/ terrace/ garden.

Today, homify is going to walk you through some examples of a new pool trend: sand pools. Perfect for dwellings in coastal areas, sand pools are just the thing you need to add that stylish dimension to your cozy beach-house/ summer home decked up in any style- be it rustic, Asian or country.

Take a peek at these smashing ideas for some voguish inspiration… … get, set, go!

1. Rusticity, natural bliss and oodles of rejuvenation—temptations galore!

Piscina de Areia, Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia Pool Sandstone Turquoise
Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia

Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia
Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia
Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia

Piscina de Areia, Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia Pool Sandstone Turquoise
Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia

Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia
Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia
Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia

2. Minimalist modernity bedecks this pool flanked by green relief… …

Piscinas de Areia. Casa Moderna, Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia Modern Pool
Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia

Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia
Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia
Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia

Piscinas de Areia. Casa Moderna, Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia Minimalist style garden Sandstone
Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia

Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia
Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia
Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia

Piscinas de Areia. Casa Moderna, Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia Pool
Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia

Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia
Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia
Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia

… … ..game for a visual treat, as you settle with a hot cuppa in that pergola-like retreat?

3. How about some concrete tropical fun as you lounge?

Piscina de Areia no Spa-Resort Beija Flor. Em Tibau do Sul (RN), Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia Pool Concrete
Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia

Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia
Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia
Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

4. Golden moments with tropical sandstone sass are no less inviting either!

Piscina de Areia no Spa-Resort Beija Flor. Em Tibau do Sul (RN), Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia Pool Sandstone Amber/Gold
Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia

Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia
Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia
Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia

Piscina de Areia no Spa-Resort Beija Flor. Em Tibau do Sul (RN), Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia Pool
Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia

Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia
Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia
Bebig Brasil. Piscinas de Areia
These essential home spaces are full of stylish utility
Which one are you going for?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks