These essential home spaces are full of stylish utility

Collins Avenue Project Kitchen and Bathrooms, ALNO North America ALNO North America Modern Kitchen
Bathroom and kitchen are 2 of the traditionally essential components of a home and deserve dedicated consideration & care for design. These spaces are where we spend a large chunk of our daily time at home, so it is only pertinent that specialized group of home professionals be entrusted with the responsibility to create and pimp up kitchen & bathroom spaces that reflect the practical flair of the abode and suit the taste of the occupants.

New York based kitchen manufacturers from ALNO NORTH AMERICA have come up with smashing design in a Collins Avenue home wherein they have created a modern kitchen and 2 modern bathrooms loaded with poise & functionality, in tune with the jazzy finesse adorning this dwelling.

In today’s homify story, let us take a closer look at these designer creations & take our pick for ideas to copy.

Wood, white and the dazzle of sophistication.

Part of an open-plan space & adjacent to the cozy lounging area, this contemporary, roomy bright kitchen is bedecked by glossy white & woody goodness. Boasting of a kitchen island, the kitchen has a breakfast bar good for 6. Amply lit up with decent artificial lighting to supplement the plentiful natural illumination pouring in, this sumptuous space offers modish convenience for a delightful working time in the kitchen.  Neat accents enhance the visual appeal, creating a posh ambiance. Handle-free cabinets, well lighted countertops and modular details- what’s not to love?

Note the plenty of illuminated working space on either side of the wooden cabinetry housing the appliances.

Just imagine dishing out delectables from the induction cooktop onto the kitchen table, as you chit-chat with your loved ones sitting at the breakfast bar… … .ideal family time indeed!

The wooden cabinetry, flanking the kitchen window, also forms a part of the partial wall demarcating the kitchen from the dining space that has plush purple upholstered chairs.

Clear, graceful, radiant.

The shiny white accents, smart lighting, chic stone walls and elegant suggestions nail the look in this bathroom. Look at that spacious shower cubicle! The floral decor on the gleaming granite topped washbasin counter adds freshness. The handle-free vanity offers plenty of storage.

Uncomplicated & charming in good old black & white… need we say more?

Which of these tasteful ideas are you taking home?

