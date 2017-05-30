A home that preaches good style!

Why do we say that this home preached good style? Because it is found on a street called Church Crescent! Located in London, this terrific home has been transformed into a light, bright and contemporary family home. The main point of concern for the clients was having their architect open up the lower ground floor to enjoy a more natural connection to the garden and wow, did they manage that!

The lower ground floor was previously a dark and cramped area, but thanks to an extensive program of extension, a wonderful kitchen and dining room was brought to life, with fabulously industrial undertones but that's not where the work ended! Extensive glazing was added in, in order to really brighten up the home and an original internal brick wall has been showcased as a main feature, which we know you are going to love!

While beautiful interior design has been used to complement the new spaces and proportion inside this family home, the opportunity was taken to significantly improve the house’s energy efficiency, with internal thermal insulation being used to maximum effect and stunning double glazed windows being used wherever possible. We don't want to overshadow the pictures of this phenomenal property, so come and take a look, while we just give you a couple of pointers as to what you should be noticing!