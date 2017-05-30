Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A home that preaches good style!

press profile homify press profile homify
Church Crescent , Andrew Mulroy Architects Andrew Mulroy Architects Modern Bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Why do we say that this home preached good style? Because it is found on a street called Church Crescent! Located in London, this terrific home has been transformed into a light, bright and contemporary family home. The main point of concern for the clients was having their architect open up the lower ground floor to enjoy a more natural connection to the garden and wow, did they manage that!

The lower ground floor was previously a dark and cramped area, but thanks to an extensive program of extension, a wonderful kitchen and dining room was brought to life, with fabulously industrial undertones but that's not where the work ended! Extensive glazing was added in, in order to really brighten up the home and an original internal brick wall has been showcased as a main feature, which we know you are going to love! 

While beautiful interior design has been used to complement the new spaces and proportion inside this family home, the opportunity was taken to significantly improve the house’s energy efficiency, with internal thermal insulation being used to maximum effect and stunning double glazed windows being used wherever possible. We don't want to overshadow the pictures of this phenomenal property, so come and take a look, while we just give you a couple of pointers as to what you should be noticing!

This rear facade is something else! So contemporary!

Church Crescent Andrew Mulroy Architects Modern Houses
Andrew Mulroy Architects

Church Crescent

Andrew Mulroy Architects
Andrew Mulroy Architects
Andrew Mulroy Architects

It's hard to believe this space was ever dark!

Church Crescent Dining Space Andrew Mulroy Architects Modern Dining Room
Andrew Mulroy Architects

Church Crescent Dining Space

Andrew Mulroy Architects
Andrew Mulroy Architects
Andrew Mulroy Architects

Just look at that original brick wall and those light fixtures!

Church Crescent Dining Space Andrew Mulroy Architects Modern Dining Room
Andrew Mulroy Architects

Church Crescent Dining Space

Andrew Mulroy Architects
Andrew Mulroy Architects
Andrew Mulroy Architects

The use of gray here is inspired and so on trend.

Church Crescent Kitchen Andrew Mulroy Architects Modern Kitchen
Andrew Mulroy Architects

Church Crescent Kitchen

Andrew Mulroy Architects
Andrew Mulroy Architects
Andrew Mulroy Architects

Wow! Just take a look at this floating staircase and the way it keeps light flowing!

Church Crescent Staircase Andrew Mulroy Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Andrew Mulroy Architects

Church Crescent Staircase

Andrew Mulroy Architects
Andrew Mulroy Architects
Andrew Mulroy Architects

Every space here is a dream, including this lovely music room.

Church Crescent Living Space Andrew Mulroy Architects Modern Living Room
Andrew Mulroy Architects

Church Crescent Living Space

Andrew Mulroy Architects
Andrew Mulroy Architects
Andrew Mulroy Architects

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

There are still some traditional touches though!

Church Crescent Staircase Andrew Mulroy Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Andrew Mulroy Architects

Church Crescent Staircase

Andrew Mulroy Architects
Andrew Mulroy Architects
Andrew Mulroy Architects

With storage and light everywhere, the flow here is unreal.

Church Crescent Bedroom Andrew Mulroy Architects Modern Bedroom
Andrew Mulroy Architects

Church Crescent Bedroom

Andrew Mulroy Architects
Andrew Mulroy Architects
Andrew Mulroy Architects

A perfect space for work from home parents!

Church Crescent Study Andrew Mulroy Architects Modern Study Room and Home Office
Andrew Mulroy Architects

Church Crescent Study

Andrew Mulroy Architects
Andrew Mulroy Architects
Andrew Mulroy Architects

We love how the kids' get the best views!

Church Crescent Bedroom Andrew Mulroy Architects Modern Bedroom
Andrew Mulroy Architects

Church Crescent Bedroom

Andrew Mulroy Architects
Andrew Mulroy Architects
Andrew Mulroy Architects

Even the bathroom is a masterclass in contemporary style!

Church Crescent Bathroom Andrew Mulroy Architects Modern Bathroom
Andrew Mulroy Architects

Church Crescent Bathroom

Andrew Mulroy Architects
Andrew Mulroy Architects
Andrew Mulroy Architects

We hope you loved this home as much as we did and can appreciate how intensive the program of improvements was! For more contemporary family home inspiration, head on over to this article: An unbelievable family home renovation.

A kitchen extension to end them all!
Are you staggered by the innovative design touches here?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks