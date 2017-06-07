Updated modern residency with designer originality

Today’s homify account heroes the Paul Rudolph Landmark Estate, one of the masterpieces from the house of NY based interior architects JOE GINSBERG. A historic building remodeling project, the Paul Rudolph Estate was renovated employing contemporary material applications; the interior spaces were refreshed while sticking to Rudolph’s initial design specifications.
Entrusting the interior architect team with the task of upgrading the estate to current material applications within the confines of the interior’s aesthetic, the client was keen on a modern living space while retaining the neat minimalism of the original design.
The expert professionals not only revived this unique residence but also kept a piece of history alive, complementing & maintaining the original design intent. Sounds interesting? Let’s explore!
Sparkling, sassy and alluringly modern, this roomy kitchen is straight out of a dream. Fully equipped with modular accents of zingy convenience, this kitchen is bathed in the ageless grandeur of the black & white combo.
The bright dining space dazzles in opulent elegance with the poised dining set- glass top dining table with a white base & blue chairs that add a chic dash of color into the white preponderance. The adjacent small hollow staircase with white steps leads to more intimate spaces upstairs; notice the small lounging area & the kitchen on either sides of the dining space.
The cozy living room space downstairs with the black upholstered couch & built-in wall bookshelf can also be seen flanking the narrow corridor.
This image allows you to appreciate the clear elegance imparted to different parts of this dwelling by the usage of glass. And white… … white needs no endorsement, now does it?
In this amply lighted living room, plenty of stylish options for snug relaxation beckon you- laze on that black armchair, enjoy a hot cuppa while cozying up with your favorite read on that plush red chair, catch up with your near & dear as you let your hair down on that black upholstered couch, or simply soak in the great outside vistas as you enjoy the warm sunshine with your choicest hot brew on that window-side comfy seater. The choice of tables- round shaped in glass & stainless steel and wood-effect ceramic, as well as the lighting fixtures add to the already plentiful poise in this posh living room.
This stairway is yet another part of this revamped marvel, that elicits a WOW as you gasp in a delighted wonder while looking at it. The narrow stairway reflects much more than simply the outside views- current design implemented with tasteful lavishness.
This ultra modish well lighted bedroom reveals an avant-garde concept for designing conventional spaces, with unusual combinations of traditional materials like glass, metal, stone & ceramics and unconventional flair. Did you see that cushy black upholstered bed with the white hollow headboard? Imagine yourself enjoying a quite leisure time on this bed, soaking in the views through the expansive glass windows… .
In this modern bathroom, the white, sunken, squarish bathtub hogs the limelight. The modern look has been stylishly tapped into, using stark angles. Glass & stainless steel prove to be poised complements. Note that washbasin on the backside.