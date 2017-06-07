Updated modern residency with designer originality

Today’s homify account heroes the Paul Rudolph Landmark Estate, one of the masterpieces from the house of NY based interior architects JOE GINSBERG. A historic building remodeling project, the Paul Rudolph Estate was renovated employing contemporary material applications; the interior spaces were refreshed while sticking to Rudolph’s initial design specifications.

Entrusting the interior architect team with the task of upgrading the estate to current material applications within the confines of the interior’s aesthetic, the client was keen on a modern living space while retaining the neat minimalism of the original design.

The expert professionals not only revived this unique residence but also kept a piece of history alive, complementing & maintaining the original design intent. Sounds interesting? Let’s explore!