Contemporary home in Vinegar Hill with a comfy touch of nature

After a long time of fruitless search for an apartment rich in character, the owners of this spectacular space opted to combine two fairly lifeless newly built apartments and revamp them to suit their taste perfectly. Renovated by the Brooklyn based interior architects from GENERAL ASSEMBLY, this modern and stylish property featuring in today’s homify story is far from its previous format of two separate lackluster flats. Now loaded with color, character and cutting-edge design, this modish city home offers both- a stylish living space and a practical, cozy home.

In line with the clients’ wish, the expert professionals incorporated natural materials generously, keeping the environment at the forefront of the project- concrete wall & ceiling details, reclaimed wood floors, marble slabs in the kitchen and shower, and a lot of custom Walnut millwork. There are several absolutely stunning examples of contemporary interior design with steel & glass doors to divide private & public spaces, and full-height flush millwork doors to stretch the space upward, within the largely open-plan space.

This apartment demonstrates beautifully, that teaming natural materials with modern clean detailing can very well result in a comfortable AND crisp environment ideal for low-key luxury; this home is a clear proof that one need not live in a cold white box to enjoy a modern space.

Curious to explore it? Let’s go!