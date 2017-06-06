Contemporary home in Vinegar Hill with a comfy touch of nature

After a long time of fruitless search for an apartment rich in character, the owners of this spectacular space opted to combine two fairly lifeless newly built apartments and revamp them to suit their taste perfectly. Renovated by the Brooklyn based interior architects from GENERAL ASSEMBLY, this modern and stylish property featuring in today’s homify story is far from its previous format of two separate lackluster flats. Now loaded with color, character and cutting-edge design, this modish city home offers both- a stylish living space and a practical, cozy home.
In line with the clients’ wish, the expert professionals incorporated natural materials generously, keeping the environment at the forefront of the project- concrete wall & ceiling details, reclaimed wood floors, marble slabs in the kitchen and shower, and a lot of custom Walnut millwork. There are several absolutely stunning examples of contemporary interior design with steel & glass doors to divide private & public spaces, and full-height flush millwork doors to stretch the space upward, within the largely open-plan space.
This apartment demonstrates beautifully, that teaming natural materials with modern clean detailing can very well result in a comfortable AND crisp environment ideal for low-key luxury; this home is a clear proof that one need not live in a cold white box to enjoy a modern space.
Curious to explore it? Let’s go!
Eye-catching colors & bold prints are what catch your eye first as you look at this modern well lit living room. The choice of colorful elements full of character alongside the white walls and wooden accents ensures an overall balanced & tasteful look rather than something over the top.
The remarkable use of contrast is one of the big pluses of this city pad; even with a multitude of elements, not once does it look cluttered & overpowering. Here, the neutrality of the plush sofa is tempered by brightly colored pillows that add just the right amount of color and zing. The kitchen in the backdrop looks elegant with the black, white and wood finesse.
From this angle, you get a great view through the large glass windows and doors, that seem to open to a small balcony. The skyline has a key role in the design of the lounge, and is incorporated nicely into the interiors as a pivotal feature. The large TV placed on the back wall looks perfect for cozy movie nights while you snuggle up to the furry companion who is already looking quite settled on the sofa here! The sideboard below the TV rings in retro jazz into the setting, conveying how brilliantly retro & eclectic designs complement modern, minimalist interiors. Appealingly roomy spaces indeed!
The simple dining area is anything but boring. White walls serve as a blank canvas to display artwork, and the minimalist design makes sure that the interiors don't dominate the view. Note the lighting fixtures. The wooden dining table brings dollops of warm sumptuousness into the space. Those gaps in the wood, along with the inlaid wooden “stitches” which bridge them, make this table into a real statement piece. The quirky metal stools & concrete seats add an ultra modern twist that gives the dining area an industrial edge and firmly establishes this home in the contemporary scene. A real bargain, this dining set!
This trendy mini bar with the little blackboard is a noteworthy feature alright- another example of designer smartness.
Yet again, wood takes the cake! Here, it has been employed to create vertical slats which act as an interesting visual element and as a balustrade to the winding wooden staircase leading up to the private living spaces upstairs.
Making a smashing use of the oftentimes overlooked potential of the area under the stairs, the home-office/ study area has been created. The staircase design moves away from the conventional, playing with form & experimenting with aesthetics. The gaps in the banisters allow light to reach the office/ study area, and keep this cozy space from feeling cramped. The different types of wood used impart a layered, textured look; the ivory-hued reflective surface of the desk breaks up the rich woody tones, preserving the light & bright ambiance of the room.
An interesting hack is the wood paneled cabinet underneath the desk, which actually houses a pull-out mattress & bed linens- for those hectic days when you feel too drained out to head upstairs to the bedroom.
That view of the New York skyline is purely the stuff of Hollywood dreams… ..move things around all you want, but there’s no covering up THAT vista. Thanks to the view and the huge windows, by night this apartment takes on a whole new character, as you can see here in the kitchen. But it isn't just the view that gives this space its singularity. The chic modern kitchen gets full marks too! The wooden cabinetry and marble work tops inject oodles of warmth; the vintage copper knobs on the oven provide a lovely contrast with the stainless steel hob and oven. The black walls and the splash back add another dimension of opulent jazz. The marble complements the hardwood cupboards, the kitchen island and the wooden flooring perfectly; the slightly different shade of the wooden floor creates a charming variety in tone.
Imagine dishing out delicacies whilst looking out over the city's skyline, feeling very much a part of the plush neighborhood- ah what a feeling!
Huge risks with the bold wallpaper & the portrait art pay off BIG time. Some style statement, eh?
Neat in-built storage and minimal furniture let that fabulously bold & lively wallpaper take the center-stage. You simply CANNOT ignore that exotic wallpaper! Luxurious hues of green & purple instantly capture your attention, but are tastefully toned down by the neutral colors elsewhere in the room, including that simplistic cream bedspread. Just two unassuming bed-side tables for furnishing keeps the room looking prim, fresh and open. Quite elegantly, the balance between the elements does the trick. This lovely well lit space is the smallest in terms of square meters in the entire dwelling, but defies its size in the style quotient.
Kind of an optical illusion, this quirky, contemporary bathroom is a good fit in this abode. The glass & steel doors next to the sink actually conceal a large rain-shower. The practical design is a visual treat, utilizing every inch of space. The reflective walls & frosted glass panels create an illusion of a larger space. The wooden legs of the sink, combined with its oblong shape, appear to take you back to an era of basic design… .but that rain shower is all about contemporary indulgence.