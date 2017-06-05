An eclectic NY home with a contemporary style

Brooklyn based interior architects from GENERAL ASSEMBLY have created a family home in the Big Apple, by updating and remodeling a cramped 1950s abode burdened with a poor internal layout & a confusing spatial arrangement. This newly redesigned detached home in Brooklyn has been done up for a young family, retaining the front & rear yards as well as the alley for parking. Through this transformation adapted to suit the busy lifestyle of New York families, a truly eclectic interior has been created that is contemporary & colorful- a perfect example endorsing the fact that a modern home does not have to be cold & white.

Today at homify, let us get up, close and personal with this NY home and get inspired by the eclectic modernity. Ready? Here we go!