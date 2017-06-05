An eclectic NY home with a contemporary style

Brooklyn based interior architects from GENERAL ASSEMBLY have created a family home in the Big Apple, by updating and remodeling a cramped 1950s abode burdened with a poor internal layout & a confusing spatial arrangement. This newly redesigned detached home in Brooklyn has been done up for a young family, retaining the front & rear yards as well as the alley for parking. Through this transformation adapted to suit the busy lifestyle of New York families, a truly eclectic interior has been created that is contemporary & colorful- a perfect example endorsing the fact that a modern home does not have to be cold & white.
Today at homify, let us get up, close and personal with this NY home and get inspired by the eclectic modernity. Ready? Here we go!
An eclectic style draws inspiration from a range of eras & interior design styles, and this is what makes this style so enlivening. Every eclectic interior is entirely unique and need not adhere to any guidelines required by other stricter interior design styles. In this reworked Brooklyn home, a better, more efficient floor plan & the introduction of several custom made pieces have made a huge difference. This living room is simply exciting! The kitchen island with the built-in wine storage adds to the functional poise.
Quirky wall decor in the retro lounge area pimps it up sans looking out of place in a room full of industrial lamps, peppy colors, concrete, indoor plants, steel and different tones of timber. Delightfully enough, the varied elements do just the opposite of making this room appear unsightly & cluttered. The kitchen island with the built-in wine storage adds to the functional poise.
The tranquil neutral white of the room suggests that once the owners are bored with this interior, the decorations that jazz up the space can conveniently be changed for a fresh new appearance.
A sureshot highlight of the revamp is the new kitchen boasting of custom cabinetry with concrete counter tops. Concrete has visibly come a long way from merely being a hard-wearing functional building material to being employed throughout the home for its durability & aesthetics, particularly in industrial style interiors.
Throwing in additional custom storage throughout, including flip-top kitchen benches, even more chic convenience has been brought in. The solid oiled white oak suspended shelving has been custom designed for the kitchen; the shelves are supported by steel bracing & anchored into a steel plate in the ceiling. Opening up the shelving above the sink, the light from a nearby skylight & surrounding windows has been captured to create an open, sunny & cheerful ambiance for some serious cooking.
The neutral base colors of the white walls & timber flooring, and the zingy pops of color give the room a vibrant dash of flair with an alluring feel of positivity. Did you note the lime-green of the stairs?
The suspended shelving in the kitchen area draws inspiration from the industrial style of design. The white oak shelves supported by steel bracing have intentionally been left exposed to allow light to bounce around the entire space- a really thoughtful feature to brighten up the interiors.
The interesting decor, donning the white wall of the divide between the staircase & the kitchen, is a thought-provoking piece of typographic pop art. This divide leads us onto the staircase painted in a lime-green tonality reminiscent of a 1960s interior.
Towards the other end of the room is the dining area, beside a bay window lined with an elegant array of indoor Bonsai planters. When the temperature is conducive, the windows could be opened to let in fresh air through the welcoming space.
In this image, you could also partly see the lounging space with the cushy gray couch & the glass-top coffee table. The ample natural light flooding these spaces makes them bright and refreshing.
With warm colors decking up different elements in this dining space, the sumptuous accents get augmented manifolds. A dining set constituted of mix & match components & a simple yet singular pendant lamp to light it up, the bay window with its interesting green details & a different wall shade, the orange wall decor, and last but not the least, the truckloads of inviting vibes make this dining area a celebration of tempting eclectic ambiance.
In this well lit kids' bedroom, vibrant colors liven up the serene atmosphere. The tranquil white details form an ideal backdrop for the peppy hues of the upholstery & modern decor to stand out.
Cleverly mixing textures, the bathroom has been renovated in a simple & effective manner. Looking stunningly innovative & original, this bathroom has been redone using pastel hues, timber and ceramic tiles to cover the main surfaces. The sober colors of the different materials ring in a sense of uncomplicated grace and a tranquil ambiance. The timber evokes a pleasing sense of warmth while the slate-toned tiles balance it with cool serenity.