This loft apartment packs a smart designer punch

Brooklyn based interior architects from GENERAL ASSEMBLY have created a modern designer loft apartment that brilliantly & appealingly exemplifies contemporary spaces created by space maximization.

This Greenwich Village loft, bathed in light throughout the day, sits in a cast iron building originally constructed in the 1860s. The loft is divided into 2 areas. The living area covers half of the loft, and consists of a large, double-height, open volume. The rest of the space is shared between the eating & sleeping areas, splitting the height in equal proportion.

Basically a gut renovation, the designing of this loft home stands on 2 pillars- customization & contrast. The contrast is visibly evident by the kitchen and the custom built-in mill work throughout is a chic, clever hack.

Without further discussion, let us walk around this loft apartment in today’s homify tour and take our pick for great design ideas to copy in a similar home set-up.