This loft apartment packs a smart designer punch

Brooklyn based interior architects from GENERAL ASSEMBLY have created a modern designer loft apartment that brilliantly & appealingly exemplifies contemporary spaces created by space maximization.
This Greenwich Village loft, bathed in light throughout the day, sits in a cast iron building originally constructed in the 1860s. The loft is divided into 2 areas. The living area covers half of the loft, and consists of a large, double-height, open volume. The rest of the space is shared between the eating & sleeping areas, splitting the height in equal proportion.
Basically a gut renovation, the designing of this loft home stands on 2 pillars- customization & contrast. The contrast is visibly evident by the kitchen and the custom built-in mill work throughout is a chic, clever hack.
Without further discussion, let us walk around this loft apartment in today’s homify tour and take our pick for great design ideas to copy in a similar home set-up.
Rich mahogany accents & sophisticated hints of black along with the stylish white stone splashback impart a finessed look to this modern kitchen. Modular and convenient, this cooking space is a visual treat for sure. The white kitchen table offers a great color contrast alongside bringing an elegant functional aspect into the kitchen; plentiful storage amps it up further.
Designing the spaces over 2 levels is really smart; in this image you can see the kitchen leading to the mezzanine above, through the stairway at the end on the right side. For the new kitchen, employing dark materials & finishes has created a strikingly attractive and opposing volume within the larger bright white context of the dwelling.
From this view, you can note the lovely breakfast bar in the kitchen & the neat handle-free wall cabinets and also marvel at the clever design of the interior architect team. Note the different flooring styles- the black tiles in the kitchen, and the bright wooden floor towards the end of the corridor abutting the stairway that houses a tidy little surprise… … .
Celebrating space maximization is this bookcase-cum-ship ladder stairway leading to the mezzanine level above. With the sleek black wall-fitted handrail, this staircase-cum-bookcase in brown tones conveys clever thoughtfulness executed beautifully. The colors chosen for the different elements also agree quite gracefully with each other.
The sober palette complements the chic smartness of concept amazingly to create absolutely smashing practical spaces in a fetchingly innovative way.