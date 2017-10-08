Why You Should Get Crittall Windows

Crittall windows are incredible to look at, offer as much light flow as less fussy designs and work well in any style of home, which is why we want to show you a few examples today, to see if they could be the right choice for you!
Commonly installed in kitchens, these framed windows offer a really dynamic aesthetic and can help you to capture a contemporary design aesthetic, while also making the most of astonishing views of your garden, but hey, you need to see what we're talking about, right? Well come and take a look at these beautiful Crittall windows and have a think about speaking to your interior designer about them!
It's all three! Offering piquant little snapshots of the garden, the Crittall framed glazing has a fantastically arty appearance and with such a great view, you can go a little simpler with your actual interior design! The seamless design makes your living space appear larger and more inviting.
Crittall styling is utterly beguiling. It just seems to add a heritage elegance to even the most modern of homes and helps with light flow as well! Double win!
You can also create a striking feature wall by using these windows! Why have small doors and solid walls when you can have an entire wall of glass, framed beautifully and overlooking the garden that you've probably slaved over?
Crittall windows offer a little contrast and support, in terms of dark frame elements. The genius touch in this kitchen is the inclusion of perfectly coordinated light shades! The window style fits perfectly into minimalist themed homes.
as matching the skylight and window styles was a stroke of genius here and looks so chic, cohesive and eye-catching! Can you ever have to much of a good thing, really?
as an interior feature as well? There are no rules that it can only be used on external walls, so for a more open scheme, you should definitely add some panels! Just imagine how much it could open up a dark hallway!
For some door ideas next, take a look at this article: 7 doors for your home that will amaze you.