Why You Should Get Crittall Windows

The Balham Kitchen by deVOL , deVOL Kitchens deVOL Kitchens Kitchen Wood Blue
Crittall windows are incredible to look at, offer as much light flow as less fussy designs and work well in any style of home, which is why we want to show you a few examples today, to see if they could be the right choice for you!

Commonly installed in kitchens, these framed windows offer a really dynamic aesthetic and can help you to capture a contemporary design aesthetic, while also making the most of astonishing views of your garden, but hey, you need to see what we're talking about, right? Well come and take a look at these beautiful Crittall windows and have a think about speaking to your interior designer about them!

1. Is it a wall, a door or a window…

Extension, Clapham SW11, TOTUS TOTUS Modern Living Room
It's all three! Offering piquant little snapshots of the garden, the Crittall framed glazing has a fantastically arty appearance and with such a great view, you can go a little simpler with your actual interior design! The seamless design makes your living space appear larger and more inviting.

2. From small windows to large doors…

The Chester Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood Grey brass taps,brass,belfast sink,butler sink,double sink,crittall windows,metal windows,brass hardware,light,spacious,kitchen,devol
Crittall styling is utterly beguiling. It just seems to add a heritage elegance to even the most modern of homes and helps with light flow as well! Double win!

3. Crittall windows are ideal as walls

Full renovation on Trinity Road, London, Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd Modern Kitchen
You can also create a striking feature wall by using these windows! Why have small doors and solid walls when you can have an entire wall of glass, framed beautifully and overlooking the garden that you've probably slaved over?

4. In a monochrome kitchen, we love the way that…

The Coach House Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen Wood Grey crittall windows,parquet flooring,pendant lights,shaker kitchen,devol kitchen,island,open plan,living
Crittall windows offer a little contrast and support, in terms of dark frame elements. The genius touch in this kitchen is the inclusion of perfectly coordinated light shades! The window style fits perfectly into minimalist themed homes.

5. How about considering Crittall windows en mass…

The Balham Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen Wood Blue dark blue,crittall,windows,concrete,concrete worktops,concrete floor,handmade,british,kitchen,cupboards,style,contemporary
as matching the skylight and window styles was a stroke of genius here and looks so chic, cohesive and eye-catching! Can you ever have to much of a good thing, really?

6. How about playing with Crittall styling…

Townhouse North London adventures in living Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
as an interior feature as well? There are no rules that it can only be used on external walls, so for a more open scheme, you should definitely add some panels! Just imagine how much it could open up a dark hallway!

For some door ideas next, take a look at this article: 7 doors for your home that will amaze you.

Are you swayed to start planning some Crittall windows for your home now?

