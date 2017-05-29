A kitchen extension to end them all!

Modern kitchen extensions are really gaining some serious popularity right now and it's not hard to see why! They absolutely open up the ground floor of your home, give you access to the kitchen you've always dreamed of and won't cost as much as, potentially, relocating to gain access to a larger room! With a talented architect on board to manage the design and build process, it's never been simpler to get that ultimate kitchen, but don't just take our word for it when we've found a super sweet example to show you! We think you'll be desperate to commission something very similar!
In a bid to open up a traditional home, a zinc-clad extension was designed with the sole purpose of housing a fabulous new kitchen and a striking dining area. We think that despite the addition being undeniably modern, it beds in so well with the heritage home and offers an interesting juxtaposition that leads to a fun conversation! Let's dive in a little closer!
Has bright white ever looked so good? Despite such a simple interior design scheme being in place, there is a really ethereal feel here, not to mention utterly futuristic. Looking at this generous space, you have to wonder how the family coped with a smaller, standard kitchen!
never mind adding in statement light fixtures, though we will come to one in a moment, the real genius of this extension is how it has put multiple skylights to such good use! The whole ceiling feels as though it is open and coupled wit the sliding doors out into the garden, there isn't a trickle of light going astray! Inspired!
naturally, any home improvement needs to demonstrate some of the tastes and personality of the owners, which is why we find the inclusion of a chandelier so charming here. A little fun and quirky addition, it somehow looks perfectly at home in such a minimalist setting!
We had to take a moment to appreciate these skylights in full. Seriously, they are a feature and work of art in themselves, what with the living roof borders, but knowing that they offer spectacular natural lighting within the extension itself and look this great from up above, what's not to love about them?
