Simple accessories that improve your home decor

Accessories, Oggetto Oggetto HouseholdStorage
Regardless of color schemes or decor styles, we think there are a number of amazing home accessories that you really can't live without and damn it all, we are going to show you a host of our favorites right now! We have absolutely no doubt that any interior designer would approve of our choices, wholeheartedly, and love the fact that we have selected a few pieces for every room, from your kitchen through to your bathroom! Come and take a look at some of the prettiest and most stylish versions of our top must-haves and see which pieces you are ready to invest in!

1. Pretty prints in natural wood frames bring any room together!

Light House Print - Red Oggetto ArtworkPictures & paintings
2. Rattan foot stools just have such organic charm and add instant texture to even the softest of living rooms!

Hogla Floor Seats Oggetto Living roomStools & chairs
3. A few natural fiber throws are perfect for adding that certain something to the arm of a sofa! They're great for snuggling too!

Natural Wool Throw with Coloured Edges Oggetto HouseholdTextiles
4. Oooh, seriously, we might need to bag ourselves a few utterly spectacular omber cushions!

Linen Colour Gradient Cushion with Natural Wool Throw Oggetto HouseholdTextiles
5. Your bathroom deserves a little luxury, so how about some handmade soaps, designer candles and a natural wood back scrubber!

Oggetto Bathroom Oggetto BathroomTextiles & accessories
6. We can always make space for some upcycled vintage furniture, can't you?

Savon d'Alep (Aleppo Soap) Oggetto BathroomTextiles & accessories
7. What kitchen would really be complete without a bespoke hardwood chopping board? You know you want one!

Olive Wood Chopping Board Oggetto HouseholdHomewares
8. Enamel baking dishes are a must for every kitchen! They are so much more chic than ceramic!

Enamel Bake Set - Grey Oggetto HouseholdHomewares
9. Hand-blown glasses, in a myriad of jewel tones, will liven up your kitchen cupboards!

Hand Blown Moroccan Glass Oggetto Dining roomCrockery & glassware
10. Custom crockery is such a wonderful investment. Why not find a glaze that you adore and go from there?

Oggetto Tableware Oggetto HouseholdHomewares
11. Organic candles, either beeswax or soy, are a wonderful way to set the mood in your home!

Beeswax Candles Oggetto HouseholdHomewares
12. Minimalist vases will almost overshadow the flowers you put in them as they are so elegant!

Handmade Glass Vase - Square Oggetto HouseholdPlants & accessories
13. If you have a woodburner or fire, you absolutely need a chic kindling bag!

Jute Striped Storage Basket Oggetto HouseholdStorage
Investing in a few of these accessories can make a huge difference in your home. You won't need to repurchase furniture nor buy expensive pieces. It's all about creating a natural feeling. Let us know which one you've tried!

For a little more accessories inspiration, take a look at this article: 50 amazing home accessories that you need!

Did you spot anything you're keen to buy for your home now?

