Pastel perfection in apartment form!

APARTAMENTO EN MADRID, www.rocio-olmo.com www.rocio-olmo.com Tropical style bedroom
Who doesn't love a healthy dose of pastel decor now and then? Well, quite clearly, the owners of this sweet little ice cream sundae of an apartment do, as did their interior designer! We think you'll be absolutely inspired by the way a few simple and pretty accessories can liven up and otherwise plain white home, without drowning out too much space or overshadowing the beautiful underlying minimalism. If you're a sucker for some pastel pink, gorgeous green and beautiful blue, come with us now and prepare to be SO jealous of this home!

Sleepy and sweet.

APARTAMENTO EN MADRID, www.rocio-olmo.com www.rocio-olmo.com Tropical style bedroom
We're just going to say it; we want this apartment! Having seen how wonderful this bedroom is has made our minds up! Anyone could have pretty bedding, but taking the initiative to have a funky colored headboard as well is what sets this home apart! The devil really is in the details.

Almost TOO adorable!

APARTAMENTO EN MADRID, www.rocio-olmo.com www.rocio-olmo.com Modern Living Room
Well, you can see why we have dubbed this the ice cream sundae apartment now! Bright white surfaces make the most of the proportions and with just a few pretty pastel pieces of furniture, there is a romantic and feminine vibe coming through that is impossible to ignore. The dining room chairs here have us OBSESSED!

Every choice is inspired!

APARTAMENTO EN MADRID, www.rocio-olmo.com www.rocio-olmo.com Living room
A throw cushion here and a few plants there have really made this apartment stunning! It;s simple, yet homey and chic and is giving us a serious masterclass in terms of how to use color effectively. The camel sofa is just the right mix of neutral and warm as well.

So much fun!

APARTAMENTO EN MADRID, www.rocio-olmo.com www.rocio-olmo.com Modern Dining Room
You can't have a pastel apartment without having an inherent sense of fun and joy and all of these quirky accessories prove that the homeowners here have a cracking connection to their inner children. Flamingos, collectibles and art really are a brilliant combination!

Fun at every turn.

APARTAMENTO EN MADRID, www.rocio-olmo.com www.rocio-olmo.com Kitchen
At first glance, this kitchen seems a little minimal and plain, but then those perfectly adorable little apple-print tea towels bring in another element of kitsch design, as does a blue stovetop coffee pot! We love that regardless of practicality, there is always a little cuteness!

Cuteness in each corner.

APARTAMENTO EN MADRID, www.rocio-olmo.com www.rocio-olmo.com Modern Bedroom
Even here, in a corner of the master bedroom, there's a pastel cushion that ties the whole home together! Argh! This place is just SO sweet! We love how fresh and bright it feels too though, as the pastels have been used in perfectly small doses, to prevent them from being too cloying! GENIUS!

For more minimal home ideas, take a look at this article: 2 minimal apartments that will blow your mind!

Garden: 12 garden fences your neighbors will definitely want to copy!
Would this decor be the cherry on the sundae of your home?

