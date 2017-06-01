A modern open concept home with stunning exteriors

For those who have long nurtured the dream of owning a ranch style of property, this modern home is where the fulfillment of your rural dreams lies! Built by Van Gelder Construction and boasting of an architectural design by the architects from the San Francisco based Klopf Architecture, this Sacramento home sits pretty on the site which was previously occupied by a ranch home.

Not only a spectacular exterior, but there is an equally remarkable interior as well that has been so engineered to perfectly align with the owners' preferences & tastes. Having clearly declared their love for simple details, clean lines, and an intrinsic link to the connected outdoor space, the clients are bound to have fallen for this property at the first sight. This 2,633 square feet modern home with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms has a number of windows that conveniently allow for an intimate connection with the outdoors. To top it, the bold mix of modern spaces with vintage furniture adds to the absolutely smashing accents.

