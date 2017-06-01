A modern open concept home with stunning exteriors

For those who have long nurtured the dream of owning a ranch style of property, this modern home is where the fulfillment of your rural dreams lies! Built by Van Gelder Construction and boasting of an architectural design by the architects from the San Francisco based Klopf Architecture, this Sacramento home sits pretty on the site which was previously occupied by a ranch home.
Not only a spectacular exterior, but there is an equally remarkable interior as well that has been so engineered to perfectly align with the owners' preferences & tastes. Having clearly declared their love for simple details, clean lines, and an intrinsic link to the connected outdoor space, the clients are bound to have fallen for this property at the first sight. This 2,633 square feet modern home with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms has a number of windows that conveniently allow for an intimate connection with the outdoors. To top it, the bold mix of modern spaces with vintage furniture adds to the absolutely smashing accents.
So buckle up and get ready for some serious home inspiration, or envy, as we start with our homify tour for today.
Get, set, go!
On the backside, the home opens up quite generously to reveal a large chunk of the floor plan dedicated to the cozy wooden patio. Imagine yourself watching the beauty of sunset, as you laze on those loungers with a piping hot cuppa!
This home is situated on a huge plot surrounded by an open field; the semi-rural environment of this home includes several mature oak trees and a seasonal creek. This tranquil environment enjoys a close connection with the dwelling, both inside & out, extending a warm invite. The exterior aspect of the home maintains a relatively low profile which does not attempt to overwhelm the natural environment, rather going for a sleek, subtle and somewhat serious appearance- a calm & welcoming stance.
In this view, you can better appreciate the beauty of this home at dusk. The home boasts of a bright glow at dusk, with the glazing allowing for the outer areas of the dwelling to be easily illuminated from the inside. The exterior lighting on the wooden surface adds a graceful & soothing dimension of visual appeal.
What a snug luxury to relish your evening tea with the family or to simply soak in the natural goodness, out in the patio!
At the center of this dwelling, the social areas have been combined into a single, large, open common area. The kitchen with 2 breakfast counters, dining room and living room are all included in this common space, with ample access to the adjacent patio which lines one side of the home. All these social areas are well lit. The slanting shed roof imparts the room an asymmetrical shape, with thick black beams drawing strong directional lines as they reach towards the clear glass doors & windows on opposite walls. Plenty of natural light pours in.
The cushy black & brown leather sofa-set and the recliner, the squarish glass-top coffee table & the velvety rug present a cozy picture of the living area which is demarcated from the kitchen by a narrow rectangular wooden table housing a candelabra.
The reddish tones of the dining set augment the hearty feel of this spacious room.
A warm, natural & organic ambiance is established by a variety of wooden materials, with different tones of black, white, & gray to fill out the color spectrum. Introducing deep red in bits & pieces rings in an energetic vibe alongside a sense of bold assertiveness.
Also visible here are the stylish black fireplace with its mini cart of logs and the narrow corridor housing the private spaces.
A view towards the street-facing front side of this home shows an extension of the dwelling’s eaves, where an array of sky windows help create a simple, sunny and inviting front porch. Relaxing on this porch, you could also soothe your senses with the green relief out front.
This view towards the rear part of the home shows how the common areas of the home enjoy a plentifully open relationship with the partly covered patio. Through these covers, partially filtered sunlight streams into the room, greeting the living area and drawing interesting shapes across the interior walls with just shadow & light. Interesting style of wall decor, no?
From here, you can also see the arrangement for outdoor dining in the patio.
Modular, visually sound and roomy, the kitchen is quite high on the desirability quotient with its woody accents, generous character and a smart hint of jazz here & there. Look at those pendant lights!
… … … … … … … … … … .the black framed clear glass doors lead out to the patio on the back side of the residence.
This bedroom features large, black-framed sliding doors that can be pushed aside to join the indoor & outdoor spaces as one- a beautiful example of how the architect team has designed this home to live in close contact with Mother nature. Ah how wonderful it would be to wake up with the warm sunshine on your face in the morning!
Be it any part of this home, you are never away from the goodness of nature or from palliative views.
This en suite bathroom, with a gray-black tiled floor, is demarcated from the bed by a simple partition wall. This bathroom enjoys a surprisingly open connection with the outdoors, owing to the ample foliage & absence of neighbors.
The dark tiled wet room wall presents an amazing contrast with the white wall & woody details. The bathroom is flooded with natural illumination through the large windows.