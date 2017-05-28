Brilliant bathroom sinks to leave you breathless

We thought it might be fun to do a little research, to see how many different styles of sinks and sink vanity units there are on the market right now and to say that we were overwhelmed would be a bloody big understatement! Bathroom designers must have a struggle on their hands, when trying to pin down clients to one style or aesthetic over the rest and we don't envy them at all! In fact, having seen some of these designs, we honestly need about 15 bathrooms in our home, just so that we can have them all! We don't need to tell you all about sinks, as their function is well known, so how about we just ease into a picture extravaganza, so you can see if any of these styles would be perfect for a bathroom upgrade that you are planning? Let's go!