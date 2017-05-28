Your browser is out-of-date.

Brilliant bathroom sinks to leave you breathless

Cornwall Penthouse: Regents Park, Roselind Wilson Design Roselind Wilson Design Classic style bathroom
We thought it might be fun to do a little research, to see how many different styles of sinks and sink vanity units there are on the market right now and to say that we were overwhelmed would be a bloody big understatement! Bathroom designers must have a struggle on their hands, when trying to pin down clients to one style or aesthetic over the rest and we don't envy them at all! In fact, having seen some of these designs, we honestly need about 15 bathrooms in our home, just so that we can have them all! We don't need to tell you all about sinks, as their function is well known, so how about we just ease into a picture extravaganza, so you can see if any of these styles would be perfect for a bathroom upgrade that you are planning? Let's go!

1. Wood and white.

Urlaub an der Ostsee: modernes Ferienhaus mit Holzfassade, Möhring Architekten Möhring Architekten Modern Bathroom
2. All white.

Master Bath Clean Design Modern Bathroom
3. Rustic.

Master Bath Clean Design Classic style bathroom
4. Dainty.

Powder Room Clean Design Modern Bathroom
5. Artsy.

Master Bath Clean Design Modern Bathroom
6. Minimal.

Hall Bath Clean Design Modern Bathroom
7. Marble.

Powder Room Clean Design Modern Bathroom
8. Black marble.

Hall Bath Clean Design Modern Bathroom
9. Old school.

Hall Bath Clean Design Modern Bathroom
10. Modern chic.

Bathroom Roselind Wilson Design Classic style bathroom bathroom,bath,bathroom lighting,bathroom sink
11. With a view to kill.

A.07 | 04.16 - House in Douro, RLA | RICHARD LOUREIRO ARCHITECTS RLA | RICHARD LOUREIRO ARCHITECTS
12. Cubism.

Popincourt Concrete LCDA BathroomSinks concrete sink,bathroom sink,bespoke sink,bespoke bathroom
13. Romantic.

Casa las Moras , Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Modern Bathroom
14. Tiles to embellish.

PATCHWORK E HIDRAULICOS, Gama Ceramica y Baño Gama Ceramica y Baño Modern Bathroom
15. Graphic.

ARTILHARIA UM, Lisboa, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Modern Bathroom Metallic/Silver
16. Luxury.

Living Room Renovation, Orkun Indere Interiors Orkun Indere Interiors Modern Bathroom Glass Blue bathroom,bathroom sink,mirror,blue,wallpaper,countertop
17. Fun being blue.

Bubble Navy Blue Shower Curtain King of Cotton BathroomTextiles & accessories Blue bathroom,cotton,shower curtain
How about a bit more bathroom installation ideas? Take a look at this article: 16 bathrooms with modern and fabulous showers!

The apartment that has character and color in equal measure
Did you spot a perfect sink for your home here?

