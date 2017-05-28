The apartment that has character and color in equal measure

Subtle and classic apartment designs are amazing, but every now and then, we need to see some of the more 'out there' homes that show just how dynamic and different you can be! The interior designer that curated this spectacular home quite clearly threw away the rulebook when it came to choosing colors and patterns, but miraculously, it works! In fact, it doesn't just work, it RULES! If nothing else, make sure you don't miss the bedroom, as it is a fiesta of color!
Did we, or did we not, tell you that this bedroom was not to be missed? Finished in the most vibrant of blues and with a funky gallery wall that matches a similar installation in the living room, this is such an enticing room! Talk about decorating with personality!
Have you ever seen such a bold mix of styles, finishes and aesthetics? Parquet flooring, vintage Danish furniture, exotic textiles and a checkerboard kitchen wall are really setting things off on a high note! We love the lack of interior doors in this apartment as well, because the gorgeous cityscape can be enjoyed from every angle!
Spin around in this living room and you'll see this wonderful inset storage wall, finished in a vibrant crimson! The fun gallery wall is really exciting as well and can grow as more cool art pieces are amassed.
This close-up shot really shows how cool the checkerboard tiles are, especially with a bright red vintage-style fridge in place as well! This design must actually be weaving some kind of black magic, as even the washing machine looks really stylish! How does that even happen?
This traditional polished herringbone parquet is utterly amazing, but add in some funky color and it is even more terrific! This kitchen, which is open-plan with the rest of the apartment, has such a cheeky retro vibe that it looks like a diner!
We simply can't resist homes that have taken a kitchen island and extended them to create a striking dining space with such seamless accord. This one is a little bit more special though, as it is accompanied by a stellar view and the coolest yellow light fixtures that we've ever seen!
Well did you expect anything less of this home than a bathroom with a twist? Of course you didn't! A geometric feature wall looks fantastic and makes even this, the most practical room in the home, just as fn as the eclectic living room. Somehow, the myriad of colors and styles throughout really do combine to create a cohesive scheme!
For more eclectic design, take a look at this article: 8 eclectic decor ideas for your home.