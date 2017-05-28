Your browser is out-of-date.

Imaginative ways to make more of your windows!

Home Offices, Clean Design Clean Design Modern Study Room and Home Office
We all know that windows are terrific for drawing natural light into a home, but did you know that there is so much more that you can do with the space around them than simply leaving it bare? Interior designers know that the areas underneath and surrounding your panes are up for grabs for something a little more interesting, comfortable and even stylish, but if you don't know where to start, we have some brilliant ideas for you, right here! Once you've seen them, you won't ever bemoan not having enough seating in your living room or too little storage in your hallway! Intrigued yet? Then come with us now!

1. Add some seating in a teen's room for those much needed study breaks!

2. Add a seat in your master bedroom, but add drawers as well, for extra storage!

3. Place a fabulous desk under a window and take advantage of the natural light while you work!

4. Showcase a feature window by offering a comfortable viewing area!

5. Hang art near your windows, to really illuminate them, but use UV protective glass!

6. The space under a bathroom window is perfect for a handy little towel rail!

7. Why not think about creating a built-in corner sofa unit that concludes under a window?

8. A large window is the perfect spot for a floating workstation! A view while you work!

9. Shallow bookcases fit perfectly under windows and you'll never worry about the spines getting faded!

10. Keep things simple with a little sofa in front of a bedroom window, for when you need a rest, not a sleep.

11. Go all out and create a built-in storage system around your bedroom window! So handy!

12. A cute dining area is perfect next to a window! Bench seating will work so well.

13. In a hallway, that space under a window is ideal for a handy bench where you can pop your shoes on.

14. When you have dual windows, how about using them to create a little symmetry? Matching stools work well!

15. A window seat, set back behind curtains, will always be a surprising spot of bonus space!

16. Hallway storage can be extended to include a built-in seat, under a window!

17. A little reading nook is always a great idea, beside a window. All you need are a couple of chairs.

18. When you have a formal sitting room, use a window to offer a more casual catch-up spot.

19. Heritage windows need to be amplified with coordinating storage! This dark wood is everything!

For a little window (less) inspiration, take a look at this article: 7 ways to ventilate spaces without windows.

Luxury mews design? This home has it mastered!
Are you going to make more of your windows now?

