Imaginative ways to make more of your windows!

We all know that windows are terrific for drawing natural light into a home, but did you know that there is so much more that you can do with the space around them than simply leaving it bare? Interior designers know that the areas underneath and surrounding your panes are up for grabs for something a little more interesting, comfortable and even stylish, but if you don't know where to start, we have some brilliant ideas for you, right here! Once you've seen them, you won't ever bemoan not having enough seating in your living room or too little storage in your hallway! Intrigued yet? Then come with us now!