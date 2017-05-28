Your browser is out-of-date.

Luxury mews design? This home has it mastered!

press profile homify press profile homify
Eaton Mews North: Belgravia, Roselind Wilson Design Roselind Wilson Design Modern Living Room
We can't get enough of cool homes that showcase quirky design alongside luxurious materials and today, we've got the jackpot on that front! Created by an interior designer that obviously has a playful and indulgent side, this is a home that not only offers the residents intense levels of comfort, but also guests that are lucky enough to get an invite as well. 

A premier 1700 square foot mews house, found in the exclusive London borough of Belgravia, this is no ordinary house, as it is arranged over four spectacular floors. A fully redesigned interior layout, coupled with all new furnishings, finishes and fixtures, including opulent bathrooms and an amazing kitchen, we think this home will give you so much inspiration for a renovation project of your own! We don't want to overshadow the spectacular pictures here by chattering away at you, so we'll just highlight a few points of particular interest and just let you enjoy! Let's get started!

This living room certainly hides the fact…

Eaton Mews North - Living Room Roselind Wilson Design Modern Living Room living room,sofa,desk,cushions,coffee table
Eaton Mews North—Living Room

that real estate is at a premium in London! It's just so spacious and open! We're a bit obsessed with this corner sofa too!

Wow! Just look at all that wall storage! It even makes the TV…

Eaton Mews North - Living Room Roselind Wilson Design Modern Living Room living room,luxury,cushions,contemporary,corner sofa,tv,book shelf
Eaton Mews North—Living Room

look super stylish and sleek!

This study area would have been incredible no matter what…

Eaton Mews North - Living Room Roselind Wilson Design Modern Living Room study,living room,contemporary,wall art,chair,curtains
Eaton Mews North—Living Room

but add in a funky custom neon sign and suddenly, you have a whole new level of genius!

The pale wood of this kitchen is stunning to look at…

Eaton Mews North - Kitchen Roselind Wilson Design Built-in kitchens kitchen,contemporary,faux wall,modern,lights
Eaton Mews North—Kitchen

but a green wall effect actually takes things up a notch as well. It's the perfect backdrop to a dining space that's located in a busy city!

As master bedrooms go, this one…

Eaton Mews North - Master Bedroom Roselind Wilson Design Small bedroom bedroom,luxury,interior design,contemporary,cream bed,cushions
Eaton Mews North—Master Bedroom

is a triumph of neutral and warm tones. The space is large and perfectly allows for some cozy seating and built-in storage furniture!

SHUT THE FRONT DOOR! This monochrome marble bathroom…

Eaton Mews North - Master Bathroom Roselind Wilson Design Modern Bathroom bathroom,modern,contemporary,black and white,interior design,lights
Eaton Mews North—Master Bathroom

is nothing short of a dream! Rich, opulent and so unapologetically exclusive, it has transformed a purely functional area into a truly covetable room. OBSESSED!

This guest room doesn't need…

Eaton Mews North - Guest Bedroom Roselind Wilson Design Small bedroom bedroom,green,bed,lamp,curtains,cushions,interior design
Eaton Mews North—Guest Bedroom

to be huge in order to offer amazing levels of comfort and style. A bedside table and wall-mounted TV really is all that was needed, other than a perfectly squidgy bed, of course!

With four floors to play with…

Eaton Mews North - Guest Bathroom Roselind Wilson Design Modern Bathroom luxury bathroom,wall mirror,shower,bathroom,modern,interior design
Eaton Mews North—Guest Bathroom

naturally there is more than one bathroom. Much simpler than the main event, there is still a lot of style and timeless appeal here, thanks to the muted gray color scheme. Floating storage units are always a winner too!

The decision to install statement hallway lighting…

Eaton Mews North - Accent Lighting Roselind Wilson Design Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting staircase,luxury,hallway,modern,lights,inteiror design
Eaton Mews North—Accent Lighting

was inspired! Transforming what could have been a dark area into a light-filled artistic installation, there really isn't any corner of this home that has been left to chance!

Even the stairs are more stylish than we thought possible!

Eaton Mews North - Staircase Roselind Wilson Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase staircase,modern,luxury,lights,interior design
Eaton Mews North—Staircase

Is it just us, or are you picking up on a definite Art Deco vibe as well? So beautiful and cool!

For more amazing home inspiration, take a look at this article: The London penthouse you'd love to own!

Would you move over the pond for a house like this one?

