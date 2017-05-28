Luxury mews design? This home has it mastered!

We can't get enough of cool homes that showcase quirky design alongside luxurious materials and today, we've got the jackpot on that front! Created by an interior designer that obviously has a playful and indulgent side, this is a home that not only offers the residents intense levels of comfort, but also guests that are lucky enough to get an invite as well.

A premier 1700 square foot mews house, found in the exclusive London borough of Belgravia, this is no ordinary house, as it is arranged over four spectacular floors. A fully redesigned interior layout, coupled with all new furnishings, finishes and fixtures, including opulent bathrooms and an amazing kitchen, we think this home will give you so much inspiration for a renovation project of your own! We don't want to overshadow the spectacular pictures here by chattering away at you, so we'll just highlight a few points of particular interest and just let you enjoy! Let's get started!