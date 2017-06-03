An absolutely magnificent home on the sea

When it rains, it pours. But in the absence of such tragic weather one may find themselves within a bright beam of sunshine.

Much like the home we are previewing today. It sparkles with the radiance of the heavens in its illustrious veneer. A seaside abode, this home boasts both the view and the location that make the greatest homes even better. Located on the glorious Cornish coast, it has the luxury of a world-class coastline just beyond its doors.

A superb contemporary beach house, we promise to show you the glamor of modern coastal living in the following little excerpt.

Breathe in the salty air and enjoy.