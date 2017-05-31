An enthralling home to walk you through the ages

We're sure you've heard it said that a villa is the heart of any holiday…
No? Good.
Because it's a terrible line, bred to convince fawning aristocrats and pawing loanees that to live it full, you should live it large. As you're no doubt aware, we believe with the utmost conviction that a heart makes a home, not the other way around. And when your heart is put into your home, nothing will ever despoil your hearth.
But enough with the poetic license and gloomy foreshadow. Instead, allow us to brighten your day with a house so radiant, the sun felt embarrassed to shine.
An abode so luxurious that the Queen Elizabeth II refused to sail.
A home so glorious that Leonidas dreamed of returning to it upon his shield.
Welcome to the chateau de le vive. That's not its real name. At all.
But it looks magnificent.
Settle down and relax outside, with the beachwood floor terrace and the outdoor furniture L-shape. The umbrella's are free
Large imposing doorway?
Please and thank you.
The dark marble finish in this room speaks to the ancient bathhouses of Roman persuasion, with the wall lining seating and the pouf seating on the floor.
And perhaps this is why. An exquisite indoor pooling arena, done in limestone to effect that magnificent azure glow.
It doesn't need a reason. It just needs to look majestic.
And then you can take a lovely dunk in the showers, fulfilling your aquatic quota for the day.
Setting aside the obvious, in the rocking horse display, notice the beautiful flooring, done in a pale wooden style which accentuates the tones of the home.
And the horse.
The colors in the living room are more appealing than a dewdrop to a parched man. The extroverted turquoise blends with aplomb into the soft dun brown palette of the furnishings—while at the same time adding a certain quality to the walls.
Why not follow that up with a wood-on-tile, brown-on-white bar set up? Stunning.
The bathroom is an eclectic web of all the qualities the rest of the home has already offered. Twin basins and a wooden tub, so severely modern its a wonder it hasn't sprouted wings and flown away.
Sailboat.
View.
With plenty of nooks and crannies to squirrel away into, there is nowhere you won't feel at home.
With just a quick glance down the halls, we see a massive glass wall which gives full views and accreditation to the outdoors.
With some extremely postmodern artistry adorning the walls, this dining area still harkens to the dark veneer, with plush leather backed chairs and a sturdy table. That light fixtures are also beautiful.