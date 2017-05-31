Your browser is out-of-date.

An enthralling home to walk you through the ages

MC Sutherns MC Sutherns
NEUBAU EINES EINFAMILIENHAUSES MIT TIEFGARAGE, Förstl Naturstein
We're sure you've heard it said that a villa is the heart of any holiday…

No? Good. 

Because it's a terrible line, bred to convince fawning aristocrats and pawing loanees that to live it full, you should live it large. As you're no doubt aware, we believe with the utmost conviction that a heart makes a home, not the other way around. And when your heart is put into your home, nothing will ever despoil your hearth. 

But enough with the poetic license and gloomy foreshadow. Instead, allow us to brighten your day with a house so radiant, the sun felt embarrassed to shine. 

An abode so luxurious that the Queen Elizabeth II refused to sail.

A home so glorious that Leonidas dreamed of returning to it upon his shield.  

1. Sun yourself.

NEUBAU EINES EINFAMILIENHAUSES MIT TIEFGARAGE, Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

Welcome to the chateau de le vive. That's not its real name. At all. 

But it looks magnificent.

2. Have a seat.

NEUBAU EINES EINFAMILIENHAUSES MIT TIEFGARAGE, Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

Settle down and relax outside, with the beachwood floor terrace and the outdoor furniture L-shape. The umbrella's are free

3. Step inside.

NEUBAU EINES EINFAMILIENHAUSES MIT TIEFGARAGE, Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

Large imposing doorway?

Please and thank you.

4. Subterranean.

NEUBAU EINES EINFAMILIENHAUSES MIT TIEFGARAGE, Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

The dark marble finish in this room speaks to the ancient bathhouses of Roman persuasion, with the wall lining seating and the pouf seating on the floor.

5. Take a dip.

NEUBAU EINES EINFAMILIENHAUSES MIT TIEFGARAGE, Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

And perhaps this is why. An exquisite indoor pooling arena, done in limestone to effect that magnificent azure glow.

6. For everyone.

NEUBAU EINES EINFAMILIENHAUSES MIT TIEFGARAGE, Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

7. Neon.

NEUBAU EINES EINFAMILIENHAUSES MIT TIEFGARAGE, Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

It doesn't need a reason. It just needs to look majestic.

8. Post script.

NEUBAU EINES EINFAMILIENHAUSES MIT TIEFGARAGE, Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

And then you can take a lovely dunk in the showers, fulfilling your aquatic quota for the day.

9. Another view.

NEUBAU EINES EINFAMILIENHAUSES MIT TIEFGARAGE, Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

10. Homeward.

NEUBAU EINES EINFAMILIENHAUSES MIT TIEFGARAGE, Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

Setting aside the obvious, in the rocking horse display, notice the beautiful flooring, done in a pale wooden style which accentuates the tones of the home.

And the horse. 

11. Walls.

NEUBAU EINES EINFAMILIENHAUSES MIT TIEFGARAGE, Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

12. Living clean.

NEUBAU EINES EINFAMILIENHAUSES MIT TIEFGARAGE, Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

The colors in the living room are more appealing than a dewdrop to a parched man. The extroverted turquoise blends with aplomb into the soft dun brown palette of the furnishings—while at the same time adding a certain quality to the walls.

13. Barkeep.

NEUBAU EINES EINFAMILIENHAUSES MIT TIEFGARAGE, Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

Why not follow that up with a wood-on-tile, brown-on-white bar set up? Stunning.

14. Dark days.

NEUBAU EINES EINFAMILIENHAUSES MIT TIEFGARAGE, Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

The bathroom is an eclectic web of all the qualities the rest of the home has already offered. Twin basins and a wooden tub, so severely modern its a wonder it hasn't sprouted wings and flown away.

15. Tubthumping.

NEUBAU EINES EINFAMILIENHAUSES MIT TIEFGARAGE, Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

Sailboat.

View.

Tranquility.

16. Hallways.

NEUBAU EINES EINFAMILIENHAUSES MIT TIEFGARAGE, Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

With plenty of nooks and crannies to squirrel away into, there is nowhere you won't feel at home.

17. Glance.

NEUBAU EINES EINFAMILIENHAUSES MIT TIEFGARAGE, Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

With just a quick glance down the halls, we see a massive glass wall which gives full views and accreditation to the outdoors.

18. Fine Dining.

NEUBAU EINES EINFAMILIENHAUSES MIT TIEFGARAGE, Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

With some extremely postmodern artistry adorning the walls, this dining area still harkens to the dark veneer, with plush leather backed chairs and a sturdy table. That light fixtures are also beautiful. 

A delectable glass wall home in the high desert
Was there anything in particular you enjoyed here? Perhaps something you wish to contribute or question? Let us know below!

