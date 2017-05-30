A delectable glass wall home in the high desert

People who live in glass houses, should not throw stones.



An interesting proverb, one that is used around the world to embody the dangers of hypocrisy. How unfortunate for them, then, that one fine summer morning, in a valley of heat and moisture, a man chose not only to build his glass house—but to throw stones all day long.

Of course, the glass house is literal (as you will soon see), but the stones we speak of are not. No, in keeping with our tautology, the stones we speak of are metaphors for the brazen pretentious glory that the following home accrues.

It is beauty. It is magnificence.

It is glass.