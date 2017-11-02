Your browser is out-of-date.

Lighten up your home with these 24 cool lamps!

Leuchtturm , Thomas Wilson Furniture Thomas Wilson Furniture Living roomLighting
Your interior designers & room decorators may not explicitly tell you so, but lighting makes a HUGE difference to the visual appeal of a space in addition to illuminating it. In the interior as well as exterior of your home, spaces like the living room, bedroom, hallway, terrace, garden, and conservatory often get a novel dimension of magnificence when decorated with jazzy lamps & peppy lighting fixtures. Add to that the bespoke/ custom-made quality and you get lighting that reflects YOU besides decorating your cozy dwelling with a chic functional elegance.

Today’s homify article offers you 24 cool lamp and light ideas for different areas of your home, wherein the lights double up as noteworthy decor alongside brightening up your abode with visually pleasing utility, and of course, making your visitors envious or speechless. Sounds good? Take a peek!

1. Glass pendant lamps for a soft and feminine touch.

Coloured Glass Pendant Lights rigby & mac Living roomLighting
rigby & mac

Coloured Glass Pendant Lights

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

2. Cactus and plant-shaped lamps for a forest feeling.

Kaktus Licht, Thomas Wilson Furniture Thomas Wilson Furniture ArtworkSculptures
Thomas Wilson Furniture

Kaktus Licht

Thomas Wilson Furniture
Thomas Wilson Furniture
Thomas Wilson Furniture

3. A pop of color with this bedside lamp.

aupair room fleur ward interior design BedroomAccessories & decoration Green butterflies,wallpaper,yellow lamps,bedside lamps,farrow and ball,arsenic,green,yellow
fleur ward interior design

aupair room

fleur ward interior design
fleur ward interior design
fleur ward interior design

4. Wood always works.

Leuchtturm , Thomas Wilson Furniture Thomas Wilson Furniture Living roomLighting
Thomas Wilson Furniture

Leuchtturm

Thomas Wilson Furniture
Thomas Wilson Furniture
Thomas Wilson Furniture

5. Geometric trend for the outside wall!

Villa in Frankreich, Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Modern Garden
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

6. Stringing for a lovely neon glow. It's never too festive.

Blue Colour Pop String Lights rigby & mac Balconies, verandas & terraces Lighting Blue light,blue,LED
rigby & mac

Blue Colour Pop String Lights

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

7. Attractive pizzazz for low-ceiling aesthetics.

Nebula FL2210/10 Classical Chandeliers Living roomLighting Ceiling Lights,Modern Lighting
Classical Chandeliers

Nebula FL2210/10

Classical Chandeliers
Classical Chandeliers
Classical Chandeliers

8. Industrial hints and DIY mason jar luminosity for a personalized home.

Lights Purewood HouseholdAccessories & decoration Iron/Steel
Purewood

Lights

Purewood
Purewood
Purewood

9. A luxe touch of brightness here and there with patio and garden lamps.

Chelsea Creek - copyright St George Plc Aralia Modern Garden Iron/Steel Grey roof terrace,rooftop garden,roof garden,garden design,landscape architecture,landscape architect,landscape design,garden designer,architecture
Aralia

Chelsea Creek—copyright St George Plc

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

10. Contemporary zing for the neat staircase.

Eaton Mews North - Accent Lighting Roselind Wilson Design Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting staircase,luxury,hallway,modern,lights,inteiror design
Roselind Wilson Design

Eaton Mews North—Accent Lighting

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

11. Add a festive feeling with rattan and handwoven lamps.

La Casa de las Sirenas, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Modern Pool
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

12. Pottery panache adds to inviting glow.

Ceramic lamps homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration Pottery White
homify

Ceramic lamps

homify
homify
homify

13. Use a statement piece for a dazzle of creativity.

Sugestões CREATIVEMARY, LUZZA by AIPI - Portuguese Lighting Association LUZZA by AIPI - Portuguese Lighting Association HouseholdAccessories & decoration
LUZZA by AIPI - Portuguese Lighting Association

LUZZA by AIPI - Portuguese Lighting Association
LUZZA by AIPI—Portuguese Lighting Association
LUZZA by AIPI - Portuguese Lighting Association

14. Vibrant practicality with retro-style brilliance.

Garden LED Hurricane Lamps Dotcomgiftshop Garden Lighting
Dotcomgiftshop

Garden LED Hurricane Lamps

Dotcomgiftshop
Dotcomgiftshop
Dotcomgiftshop

15. Radiant poise garbed in cottony humility.

Bespoke frames in printed cottons Silkworm & Cottontails T/A C R P Interiors Ltd Living roomLighting Cotton bespoke,lampshades,cottons,gathered
Silkworm & Cottontails T/A C R P Interiors Ltd

Bespoke frames in printed cottons

Silkworm & Cottontails T/A C R P Interiors Ltd
Silkworm &amp; Cottontails T/A C R P Interiors Ltd
Silkworm & Cottontails T/A C R P Interiors Ltd

16. A trendy twist to give more character.

The Furtho in Bright & White Jalu Ltd Garden Lighting Outdoor lights,floor lamps,Designer lighting,Lighting design,garden design,sculptural,contemporary,garden feature,Exterior
Jalu Ltd

The Furtho in Bright & White

Jalu Ltd
Jalu Ltd
Jalu Ltd

17. Game for some imperial Moroccan antiquity?

Imperial Pierced Moroccan Wall light in Antique Brass Moroccan Bazaar Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
Moroccan Bazaar

Imperial Pierced Moroccan Wall light in Antique Brass

Moroccan Bazaar
Moroccan Bazaar
Moroccan Bazaar

18. Clear luminance meets solid wooden charm.

JAR table lamps, PURA MESTRIA PURA MESTRIA Living roomLighting Solid Wood Wood effect
PURA MESTRIA

PURA MESTRIA
PURA MESTRIA
PURA MESTRIA

19. How about a flexible statement of modernity?

Holix IV in Serene Blue Dark and Vanilla Ice alongside Holix III Jalu Ltd Garden Lighting Designer lighting,Bold,Bespoke colours,Modular,Roof terrace,Inside out,Outdoor living,Al fresco,Hospitality
Jalu Ltd

Holix IV in Serene Blue Dark and Vanilla Ice alongside Holix III

Jalu Ltd
Jalu Ltd
Jalu Ltd

20. This MIC resonates with lustrous jazz.

THE MIC lamps., PURA MESTRIA PURA MESTRIA Living roomLighting Copper/Bronze/Brass Transparent
PURA MESTRIA

PURA MESTRIA
PURA MESTRIA
PURA MESTRIA

21. Designer gleam of sophistication.

MOOV FB Internacional Living roomLighting
FB Internacional

MOOV

FB Internacional
FB Internacional
FB Internacional

22. Go chic with metal and copper pendant lamps.

Diesel Cage Suspension Light Campbell Watson Living roomLighting modern,unique,contemporary,lighting,light,suspension light,suspension
Campbell Watson

Diesel Cage Suspension Light

Campbell Watson
Campbell Watson
Campbell Watson

23. An industrial floor lantern for extra coziness.

LIGHTING: Floor-standing Lamps Cue & Co of London BedroomLighting
Cue & Co of London

LIGHTING: Floor-standing Lamps

Cue & Co of London
Cue &amp; Co of London
Cue & Co of London

24. Feathery versatility to elicit some softness.

Eos Feather Lights By Vita Cloudberry Living Living roomLighting
Cloudberry Living

Eos Feather Lights By Vita

Cloudberry Living
Cloudberry Living
Cloudberry Living
Which of these are going to pimp up your living spaces?

