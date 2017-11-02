Lighten up your home with these 24 cool lamps!

Your interior designers & room decorators may not explicitly tell you so, but lighting makes a HUGE difference to the visual appeal of a space in addition to illuminating it. In the interior as well as exterior of your home, spaces like the living room, bedroom, hallway, terrace, garden, and conservatory often get a novel dimension of magnificence when decorated with jazzy lamps & peppy lighting fixtures. Add to that the bespoke/ custom-made quality and you get lighting that reflects YOU besides decorating your cozy dwelling with a chic functional elegance.

Today’s homify article offers you 24 cool lamp and light ideas for different areas of your home, wherein the lights double up as noteworthy decor alongside brightening up your abode with visually pleasing utility, and of course, making your visitors envious or speechless. Sounds good? Take a peek!