Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A modern home filled with playful shapes

press profile homify press profile homify
Remisenwohnhaus im Denkmal Ensemble Berlin, Möhring Architekten Möhring Architekten Modern Houses
Loading admin actions …

We like to think that we've seen some of the more unusual home designs out there, but we have to admit that even we raised a surprised eyebrow when we saw this particular property! A fascinating juxtaposition of sharp lines and angular finishes on the outside and interior features with somewhat softer touches, we love how the space has been modestly, to the point of minimalism, furnished in order to amplify the spectacular proportions. Add into the mix a muted, neutral color scheme and a swathe of natural wood and you have a recipe for success. Shall we take a look and revel in the genius of the architects in charge? Let's go! 

From the back.

Remisenwohnhaus im Denkmal Ensemble Berlin, Möhring Architekten Möhring Architekten Modern Houses
Möhring Architekten

Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten

We shouldn't still be blown away by boxy property designs, but there is something so enigmatic about this house that we simply can't take our eyes off it! Perhaps the perfectly manicured garden is adding to the visual impact as well, but the windows here, which stretch up to the sky, really capture our attention!

A stoic facade.

Remisenwohnhaus im Denkmal Ensemble Berlin, Möhring Architekten Möhring Architekten Modern Houses
Möhring Architekten

Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten

Wow! This modernist building really knows how to make a first impression! A simple shape, the house itself naturally piques our interest to learn more about it, but then we see an intriguing side path, flanked by minimalist columns and a very well structured garden. What secrets does this home contain?

A grand entrabce.

Remisenwohnhaus im Denkmal Ensemble Berlin, Möhring Architekten Möhring Architekten Modern Houses
Möhring Architekten

Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten

Ahhh! So that fabulous column section was actually a super grandiose entrance lead-up! Talk about adding some real drama to the front door, but in such an understated way! Not a splash of unnecessary color has been included here and there are plenty of natural materials taking center stage as well. Can't you just picture this spot looking amazing at night, when the pathway lights are on?

Sharp and smooth!

Remisenwohnhaus im Denkmal Ensemble Berlin, Möhring Architekten Möhring Architekten Modern Kitchen
Möhring Architekten

Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten

Talk about a stunning kitchen! A heady mix of natural wood, bright white and domineering angular shapes, we think this kitchen has a fantastically contemporary yet somehow cozy aesthetic. We know it's not exactly a romantic sentiment, but we really think this would be an easy to maintain space as well!

That ceiling height!

Remisenwohnhaus im Denkmal Ensemble Berlin, Möhring Architekten Möhring Architekten Modern Living Room
Möhring Architekten

Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten

Erm… can we take a moment to acknowledge how impactful the ceiling height is here? From the outside, we assumed this would be a standard two-story design, but seeing this totally open living room area, we are SO glad that it isn't! Soft circular dining furniture adds in a delightful contrast to the harsh lines elsewhere, as does the striking light fixture and a buttery vintage leather sofa. What an enigma this home is! Oh, and just check out that view into the garden!

Considered design.

Remisenwohnhaus im Denkmal Ensemble Berlin, Möhring Architekten Möhring Architekten Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Möhring Architekten

Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten

To end, let's take a look at an example of how well the usability of this home has been catered for. Even here, in what should be a relatively uninteresting area of the home, stylistic touches have made a staircase stunning and those wall lights? Perfection! The mix of natural and dark wood, with dazzlingly bright white walls is such a timeless and classic scheme!

For more surprising home design, take a look at this article: 4 interior schemes with the wow-factor.

Modern home replete with class & elegance
Could you make a house like this your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks