A modern home filled with playful shapes

We like to think that we've seen some of the more unusual home designs out there, but we have to admit that even we raised a surprised eyebrow when we saw this particular property! A fascinating juxtaposition of sharp lines and angular finishes on the outside and interior features with somewhat softer touches, we love how the space has been modestly, to the point of minimalism, furnished in order to amplify the spectacular proportions. Add into the mix a muted, neutral color scheme and a swathe of natural wood and you have a recipe for success. Shall we take a look and revel in the genius of the architects in charge? Let's go!
We shouldn't still be blown away by boxy property designs, but there is something so enigmatic about this house that we simply can't take our eyes off it! Perhaps the perfectly manicured garden is adding to the visual impact as well, but the windows here, which stretch up to the sky, really capture our attention!
Wow! This modernist building really knows how to make a first impression! A simple shape, the house itself naturally piques our interest to learn more about it, but then we see an intriguing side path, flanked by minimalist columns and a very well structured garden. What secrets does this home contain?
Ahhh! So that fabulous column section was actually a super grandiose entrance lead-up! Talk about adding some real drama to the front door, but in such an understated way! Not a splash of unnecessary color has been included here and there are plenty of natural materials taking center stage as well. Can't you just picture this spot looking amazing at night, when the pathway lights are on?
Talk about a stunning kitchen! A heady mix of natural wood, bright white and domineering angular shapes, we think this kitchen has a fantastically contemporary yet somehow cozy aesthetic. We know it's not exactly a romantic sentiment, but we really think this would be an easy to maintain space as well!
Erm… can we take a moment to acknowledge how impactful the ceiling height is here? From the outside, we assumed this would be a standard two-story design, but seeing this totally open living room area, we are SO glad that it isn't! Soft circular dining furniture adds in a delightful contrast to the harsh lines elsewhere, as does the striking light fixture and a buttery vintage leather sofa. What an enigma this home is! Oh, and just check out that view into the garden!
To end, let's take a look at an example of how well the usability of this home has been catered for. Even here, in what should be a relatively uninteresting area of the home, stylistic touches have made a staircase stunning and those wall lights? Perfection! The mix of natural and dark wood, with dazzlingly bright white walls is such a timeless and classic scheme!
