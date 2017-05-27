3 Californian homes that are a dream!

Are you ready enjoy a little California dreaming? We hope so, as we have three utterly astounding homes to show you today, all of which are found in the 'Golden State'. The architects that created these incredible homes clearly weren't intimidated by the longstanding reputation that California has, for offering luxurious, perfectly designed properties, as each one has its own unique personality, aesthetic and appeal. Exceptionally different from each other, as well as standard houses, we think you'll love each one of these properties for their own merits, so we'll give you an introduction to each home and then let you simply drink in a few detailed images. We hope you're ready for some serious home envy, or inspiration, depending on your current property situation, as here it comes!