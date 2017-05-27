Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

3 Californian homes that are a dream!

press profile homify press profile homify
San Carlos Midcentury Modern Remodel, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Houses
Loading admin actions …

Are you ready enjoy a little California dreaming? We hope so, as we have three utterly astounding homes to show you today, all of which are found in the 'Golden State'. The architects that created these incredible homes clearly weren't intimidated by the longstanding reputation that California has, for offering luxurious, perfectly designed properties, as each one has its own unique personality, aesthetic and appeal. Exceptionally different from each other, as well as standard houses, we think you'll love each one of these properties for their own merits, so we'll give you an introduction to each home and then let you simply drink in a few detailed images. We hope you're ready for some serious home envy, or inspiration, depending on your current property situation, as here it comes!

1. San Carlos midcentury modern remodel.

San Carlos Midcentury Modern Remodel, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Houses
Klopf Architecture

San Carlos Midcentury Modern Remodel

Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

Well! This modern home certainly makes a big impression, just from the curb! An existing 1960s house, which had fallen victim to a lot of glass and plywood, not to mention a staggeringly large awning to the rear, which blocked out every ray of sunshine! With a confusing interior layout to work with, the architectural team decided to strip it all out and go right back to basics, with an open-plan scheme that encourages light to flow in and circulate around a minimalist interior design scheme. Just make sure that you don't miss the bold black wall in the living room!

San Carlos Midcentury Modern Remodel, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Dining Room
Klopf Architecture

San Carlos Midcentury Modern Remodel

Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

San Carlos Midcentury Modern Remodel, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Living Room
Klopf Architecture

San Carlos Midcentury Modern Remodel

Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

San Carlos Midcentury Modern Remodel, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Living Room
Klopf Architecture

San Carlos Midcentury Modern Remodel

Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

San Carlos Midcentury Modern Remodel, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Kitchen
Klopf Architecture

San Carlos Midcentury Modern Remodel

Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

San Carlos Midcentury Modern Remodel, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Bedroom
Klopf Architecture

San Carlos Midcentury Modern Remodel

Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

San Carlos Midcentury Modern Remodel, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Bedroom
Klopf Architecture

San Carlos Midcentury Modern Remodel

Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

San Carlos Midcentury Modern Remodel, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Houses
Klopf Architecture

San Carlos Midcentury Modern Remodel

Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

2. Sacramento modern residence

Sacramento Modern Residence by Klopf Architecture, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Houses
Klopf Architecture

Sacramento Modern Residence by Klopf Architecture

Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

If you've long dreamed of owning a ranch style of property, we think that this home will absolutely appeal to you and your rural dreams! Not only is there a visually stunning exterior in place, but there is also an utterly incredible interior as well, which has been engineered to perfectly align with the owners' tastes and preferences. Declaring a love for clean lines, simple details and an intrinsic link to the connected outdoor space, the clients absolutely cannot have been disappointed by the way this property turned out and we think you'll love the brazen mixing of modern spaces with vintage furniture, so come and take a look!

Sacramento Modern Residence by Klopf Architecture, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Living Room
Klopf Architecture

Sacramento Modern Residence by Klopf Architecture

Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

Sacramento Modern Residence by Klopf Architecture, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Kitchen
Klopf Architecture

Sacramento Modern Residence by Klopf Architecture

Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

Sacramento Modern Residence by Klopf Architecture, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Living Room
Klopf Architecture

Sacramento Modern Residence by Klopf Architecture

Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

Sacramento Modern Residence by Klopf Architecture, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Bedroom
Klopf Architecture

Sacramento Modern Residence by Klopf Architecture

Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

Sacramento Modern Residence by Klopf Architecture, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Bedroom
Klopf Architecture

Sacramento Modern Residence by Klopf Architecture

Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

3. Glass Wall House.

Glass Wall House, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Houses
Klopf Architecture

Glass Wall House

Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

Don't be fooled by the rather understated and modest look of this facade, as this home has been built on the ground is an Eicher home that sadly burnt down. Taking the opportunity to work from the ground up, a complex and secluded design was created, centered around a STUNNING courtyard, complete with a swimming pool. Modern, indulgent and so fresh inside, this is a home for all your that like to play your cards a little closer to your chest. You are seriously going to adore the pool here!

Glass Wall House, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Houses
Klopf Architecture

Glass Wall House

Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

Glass Wall House, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Dining Room
Klopf Architecture

Glass Wall House

Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

Glass Wall House, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Bedroom
Klopf Architecture

Glass Wall House

Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

Glass Wall House, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Bedroom
Klopf Architecture

Glass Wall House

Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

Glass Wall House, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Bathroom
Klopf Architecture

Glass Wall House

Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

Glass Wall House, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Houses
Klopf Architecture

Glass Wall House

Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

For more dream home inspiration, take a look at this article: A colorful dream home!

This London apartment is full of chic modernity
Which of these homes is your idea of property perfection?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks