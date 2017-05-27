3 Californian homes that are a dream!

Are you ready enjoy a little California dreaming? We hope so, as we have three utterly astounding homes to show you today, all of which are found in the 'Golden State'. The architects that created these incredible homes clearly weren't intimidated by the longstanding reputation that California has, for offering luxurious, perfectly designed properties, as each one has its own unique personality, aesthetic and appeal. Exceptionally different from each other, as well as standard houses, we think you'll love each one of these properties for their own merits, so we'll give you an introduction to each home and then let you simply drink in a few detailed images. We hope you're ready for some serious home envy, or inspiration, depending on your current property situation, as here it comes!
Well! This modern home certainly makes a big impression, just from the curb! An existing 1960s house, which had fallen victim to a lot of glass and plywood, not to mention a staggeringly large awning to the rear, which blocked out every ray of sunshine! With a confusing interior layout to work with, the architectural team decided to strip it all out and go right back to basics, with an open-plan scheme that encourages light to flow in and circulate around a minimalist interior design scheme. Just make sure that you don't miss the bold black wall in the living room!
If you've long dreamed of owning a ranch style of property, we think that this home will absolutely appeal to you and your rural dreams! Not only is there a visually stunning exterior in place, but there is also an utterly incredible interior as well, which has been engineered to perfectly align with the owners' tastes and preferences. Declaring a love for clean lines, simple details and an intrinsic link to the connected outdoor space, the clients absolutely cannot have been disappointed by the way this property turned out and we think you'll love the brazen mixing of modern spaces with vintage furniture, so come and take a look!
Don't be fooled by the rather understated and modest look of this facade, as this home has been built on the ground is an Eicher home that sadly burnt down. Taking the opportunity to work from the ground up, a complex and secluded design was created, centered around a STUNNING courtyard, complete with a swimming pool. Modern, indulgent and so fresh inside, this is a home for all your that like to play your cards a little closer to your chest. You are seriously going to adore the pool here!
