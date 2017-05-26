Your browser is out-of-date.

Creative lighting that will dazzle you!

Home Accessories, rigby & mac rigby & mac Living roomLighting
It's been a while since we offered you an article with nothing but goddam inspiring pictures, so here we are with one that will shine a light on what your amazing home is missing! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that choosing the right lighting fixtures can absolutely make or break a space, but who wants to choose run of the mill or ordinary designs that simply anybody could have on display? We want to see the avant garde, the creative and the downright funky styles that are adding new dimensions of style, class and illumination to homes around the world and that's exactly what we've found; 26 examples of, to be exact! Every room in your home, from your bedroom right through to your kitchen could be transformed if you branch out into some creative lighting, so come and take a look at some of our new obsessions and see which ones tempt you the most!

1. Chilling.

Appartment H&M, destilat Design Studio GmbH destilat Design Studio GmbH Modern Dining Room
2. Hanging.

Apartment E&E, destilat Design Studio GmbH destilat Design Studio GmbH Modern Kitchen
3. Colorful.

Appartment H&M, destilat Design Studio GmbH destilat Design Studio GmbH Modern Kid's Room
4. In threes.

Apartment M , destilat Design Studio GmbH destilat Design Studio GmbH Modern Dining Room
5. Cluttered chic.

Apartment M , destilat Design Studio GmbH destilat Design Studio GmbH Modern Living Room
6. Baubles.

Apartment M , destilat Design Studio GmbH destilat Design Studio GmbH Modern Dressing Room
7. Star Wars.

Apartment M , destilat Design Studio GmbH destilat Design Studio GmbH Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
8. Different shapes, same length.

Haus 3M Interior, destilat Design Studio GmbH destilat Design Studio GmbH Modern Dining Room
9. White marvel.

Penthouse S, destilat Design Studio GmbH destilat Design Studio GmbH Modern Kitchen
10. Let there be light!

Lingenhel , destilat Design Studio GmbH destilat Design Studio GmbH Commercial spaces Offices & stores
11. Modern chandelier style.

Luxury crystal chandelier homify Eclectic style bedroom
Luxury crystal chandelier

12. Light saber.

Beautiful Crystal Lighting homify Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
Beautiful Crystal Lighting

13. Cool pastels.

Coloured Glass Pendant Lights rigby & mac Living roomLighting
Coloured Glass Pendant Lights

14. Gold.

Dining room By Hedayat Ltd Eclectic style dining room Artdeco,vintage,antique,mirrorwall,persianrug,antiquedoor
Dining room

15. Glass.

Family kitchen By Hedayat Ltd Kitchen
Family kitchen

16. In a box.

Tendances et design : les matières naturelles !, NEDGIS NEDGIS Garden Lighting Wood
17. Minimal transparent.

Tendances et design : les matières naturelles !, NEDGIS NEDGIS Living roomLighting Wood
18. Waves.

Tendances et design : les matières naturelles !, NEDGIS NEDGIS KitchenLighting Wood
19. Orange delight.

Tendances et design : les matières naturelles !, NEDGIS NEDGIS Dining roomLighting Wood
20. Death Star like! Beautiful!

Tendances et design : les matières naturelles !, NEDGIS NEDGIS Living roomLighting Wood
21. Weaved.

Tendances et design : les matières naturelles !, NEDGIS NEDGIS Dining roomLighting Rattan/Wicker
22. Simple light bulb.

Tendances et design : les matières naturelles !, NEDGIS NEDGIS BedroomLighting Cork
23. Asian.

Tendances et design : les matières naturelles !, NEDGIS NEDGIS Living roomLighting Bamboo
24. Chic and practical.

Tendances et design : les matières naturelles !, NEDGIS NEDGIS Living roomLighting Wood
25. Old school.

Dining room By Hedayat Ltd Eclectic style dining room
Dining room

26. Fairy like.

Appartment H&M, destilat Design Studio GmbH destilat Design Studio GmbH Modern Bedroom
How about seeing even more amazing lighting ideas by taking a look at this article: Lighting your garden.

Did you spot a lighting fixture here that you'd love in your home?

