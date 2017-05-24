2 exceptionally designed homes for the modern era

It is a well-documented trait of quality modern homes to incorporate a wooden finish to acquire that sleek sultry look, which sets the heart aquiver at first glance. It was far more common in classical architecture to adorn the home fully in said style, and while modernity is on the rise, there remains a special place for homes which appeal to that sense of oaken fulfillment.

Today we have not one, but two special abodes which utilize the wooden theology to the extreme, and both have come out looking absolutely breathtaking. If good wood is your secret pleasure, then look no further for all the inspiration you need.