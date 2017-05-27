Modern home replete with class & elegance

STUDIO DUGGAN, the London based interior designers & decorators have decked up the interiors of this Campden Hill Court home with such elegant modernity & comfy flair which make it worth a dekko. Tidy accents, dapper clarity of design and tasteful modishness amp up the desirability quotient of this beautiful home. There is a commonality binding all the interior spaces together- a whisper of simple sophistication that fills every living space of this lovely abode.

Without further ado, let us explore the interiors of this wonderful apartment in today’s homify account, and take our pick for inspiring ideas to copy. Here we go!