Modern home replete with class & elegance

STUDIO DUGGAN, the London based interior designers & decorators have decked up the interiors of this Campden Hill Court home with such elegant modernity & comfy flair which make it worth a dekko. Tidy accents, dapper clarity of design and tasteful modishness amp up the desirability quotient of this beautiful home. There is a commonality binding all the interior spaces together- a whisper of simple sophistication that fills every living space of this lovely abode.
Without further ado, let us explore the interiors of this wonderful apartment in today’s homify account, and take our pick for inspiring ideas to copy. Here we go!
In this clever little kitchen, modular magnificence rules. With matte handle-free cabinets and a clear glossy splashback, the white tonality ensures seamlessness between the different elements despite textural variations.
The cabinets simply disappear into the walls and become almost invisible, allowing for plenty of storage sans looking crowded. The lighting set into the bottoms of the cabinets illuminates the shiny worktop conveniently. The simple black breakfast bar set-up adds alluring dining potential along with some more storage underneath, while the high stools inject a little color too!
Ivory, white, beige & gray tones impart this plush living room an inviting subtlety. Imagine enjoying your favorite brew with your loved ones in this cozy ambiance, as the fireplace adds warmth to the atmosphere and the pleasing notes of merriment hang in the air!
Adjacent to the living area is the dining space where the dark mahogany dining set offers a striking contrast with the light hued neutrality. The wall decor grabs your attention with an illusion of textures creating an appealing visual effect. Did you notice that chandelier?
This private lounge doubles up as the media room. With the sober upholstery, dark chocolate brown coffee tables, white & beige details and a smartly lit built-in TV cabinet which also serves for storage & display, this snug, sassy family room is high on the chic factor.
Cozy, upscale and captivating- this bedroom is the ideal hub of repose. The tranquil accents of the color palette continue in this bedroom as well. Don’t you feel like simply plopping on that cushy bed right away?
How nice it would be to sit back and relax in those comfy chairs while sipping your piping hot cuppa as the morning sunshine greets you through the clear glass… ..the balcony outside is not that bad an option either!
Hard to miss is the delightful little table housing the lamp between the chairs.