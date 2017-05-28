Top 5: from the one-story home you've always wanted (with floor plans!) to 12 bedrooms for each zodiac sign

So we have reached that time of the week once again! You asked for it, you got it! Here are the best articles of the week, chosen by you. If you missed them, here is your chance to take a peek, if you have already read them, it is a great time to re-read them.
We take you through The one floor home you've always wanted (with floor plans!) to 7 things to paint black in your home that elevate your decor. We pit stop at the crowd-pleaser: 19 spectacular and affordable patio ideas. We also give you Homes: 16 houses you have to see before building your own! And finally something every one should see: 12 bedrooms for each zodiac sign.
Shall we?
The house we are going to peek at today at homify, is one such residence that combines simplistic style with a contemporary flair and hosts elements boasting of luxe-utility. Above all, it oozes that welcoming air which transforms a house into a home.
Crafted spaciously by the architects BIURO PROJEKTOWE MTM STYL, this house extends a pleasant family experience with a generous dollop of modernity in its concrete block construction design that is equipped to withstand very low temperatures—particularly useful during winter. Today's home comes with floor plans too, so you can't miss!
Click here!
You can take on spring cleaning at any time of year, right? Get a fresh look in your home beyond deep cleaning the curtains and washing the windows. We’re inspired to hit the hardware store for a can of black paint and find places in our home that can use more emphasis.
This is an excellent DIY way to make a significant change in your home with not too much effort! Set aside a weekend where you’ll have time to complete a little painting project. A minimal investment in your home will have maximum impact on your style! Check out our list of what to paint first and go boldly into the dark side.
If you ever wanted to make a change in your backyard or garden, but did not know where to start, we here at homify will give you 19 ideas that will delight you. Sometimes all you need is a little inspiration to get the ball rolling and set you on your way to creating the space you desire.
Whether large, medium or small, you can achieve a unique space in your backyard or garden by implementing designs with original flooring, a seating area or a corner with a pond or a small fountain. The ideas we have to offer you are simple, and you don’t need spectacular resources or an abnormally large budget to put them into practice.
Click here to find out more!
Before you start even drawing up plans for your home, you absolutely need to check out these dream homes. This is a way that you can take notes and know what you like and what you dislike.
They are the properties that everyone wishes they could live in, and are the best references for you to use while thinking about your new home. They are 16 of the most comfortable, most fashionable and most impressive houses around today, and they are right here for your viewing pleasure. So let's indulge our fantasies and take a look!
Today we will show you 12 amazing bedrooms that complement each sign of the zodiac. Taking into account the most marked characteristics and personality for each sign, we have the ideal bedrooms to match!
The bedroom is the most personal space of our house. It is a refuge, where we rest and rejuvenate our energy. It also reflects our personality and essence. Of course, there are many variables with zodiac sign personalities and they don't just depend on the sun sign, but we thought we would put together an exciting range of bedrooms to reflect what we know about each sign. Tell us what you think and if the bedroom is accurate depiction of your taste based on your own zodiac sign.
Click here to find out if we got your sign right!