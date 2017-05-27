This London apartment is full of chic modernity

London based interior designers & decorators from STUDIO DUGGAN have dolled up this Lonsdale Road apartment with modern panache and comfortable details to create a cozy abode loaded with contemporary jazz. Neatness, clarity of design and tasteful hints of style enhance the desirability of the different interior spaces in this home. A noteworthy feature is the choice of lighting fixtures—every living space bears lights/ lamps that double up as a decor element by themselves.
Let us have a house tour of this wonderful apartment in today’s homify story, and pick our favorites for ideas to copy.
In the living room, the blue-green curtains and the bright red carpet add a pop of modishness, balancing the otherwise subtle tonality. The gray, brown and white hues extend a sober stance; the elegant coffee table makes a style statement alright. The dark parquet flooring oozes humility in this comfy living room amply bathed in natural light.
Coming to the dining area next to the living room, you are greeted by the bold & compact design that impresses with its poise. The dining set with the circular dining table & peppy chairs is lit up by ritzy pendant lights and the natural illumination flooding in from the large window overlooking the dining area. The parquet flooring adds snug warmth. But what captures your attention is the adjacent cooking space which is interesting, bold, innovative & 100% original. Smashing creativity reigns supreme as this extension of the kitchen takes on a sense of independence, working almost as a piece of functioning art within the room. The sleek joinery and the rich tonality inject refined elegance & absolute style into these dining and living areas. These details give the room a striking blend of old & new.
A tad fishy is swish indeed… and the proof lies in this kitchen with that terrific splashback! Reminiscent of fish scales, this original splashback acts as a statement for the entire space- an ideal design hack when the rest of the space is elegant & simple. This kitchen space employs a tranquil white color scheme with a gorgeous granite countertop and coordinating white joinery. Metallic pendant light fittings, industrial kitchen stools at the mini breakfast counter of the kitchen table and decent storage facility are noteworthy as well.
This cozy bedroom is the perfect one to help you get a good night's sleep. Emanating tranquility, this bedroom setting is simply ethereal and classy. Dreamy shades of white & beige complement the cream color palette, creating an atmosphere of snug relaxation.
The walls & bed frames are unified in the same tonality, a table stand & a wall fitted lamp are present on each side of the bed; lights embedded in the ceiling add to the natural radiance pouring in. The wooden parquet flooring adds a calm ambiance. Opting for dark green fabric curtains instead of blinds rings in warmth and elegance.
Hip and fantastic, this cute bedroom is a true visual delight with its dusty sea-green walls which coordinate perfectly with the gray of the bed and also with the brown-dark gray-ash herringbone timber parquet flooring. The gray upholstered bed dressed with white sheets has a matching gray throw rug at its end. This small but adorable bedroom gets a welcome uncluttered feel with pendulum lights for side-table lamps, promoting an interesting & eye-catching ambiance. Additionally, they are space savers, keeping the tables free for other accessories/ trinkets. Altogether, this small yet tasteful functionally beautiful bedroom is full of trendy detailing.
This large luminous bathroom, equipped with a wet room, is sober in its sophisticated character. Clean lines and graceful minimalism adorn this space; simplicity of the glossy white tiles & the dark floor complements the marble accents of the decorous vanity.