This London apartment is full of chic modernity

London based interior designers & decorators from STUDIO DUGGAN have dolled up this Lonsdale Road apartment with modern panache and comfortable details to create a cozy abode loaded with contemporary jazz. Neatness, clarity of design and tasteful hints of style enhance the desirability of the different interior spaces in this home. A noteworthy feature is the choice of lighting fixtures—every living space bears lights/ lamps that double up as a decor element by themselves.

Let us have a house tour of this wonderful apartment in today’s homify story, and pick our favorites for ideas to copy.