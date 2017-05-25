4 stylish apartments that will stagger you!

If you have been laboring under the misconception that an apartment can never be quite as stylish and enjoyable as a house, you are about to see four projects that will totally disprove that theory! We have been astonished by the genius of the interior designers in charge of these homes and know for a fact that you will be blown away as well, but please don't just assume that we're telling the truth; come and take a look and see for yourself! We'll give you a little introduction to each individual apartment, point out a few details that you should keep your eyes peeled for and then leave you to enjoy some fabulous pictures, so let's go!