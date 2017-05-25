Your browser is out-of-date.

4 stylish apartments that will stagger you!

Living Clássico e Contemporâneo, Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados Living room Granite Beige
If you have been laboring under the misconception that an apartment can never be quite as stylish and enjoyable as a house, you are about to see four projects that will totally disprove that theory! We have been astonished by the genius of the interior designers in charge of these homes and know for a fact that you will be blown away as well, but please don't just assume that we're telling the truth; come and take a look and see for yourself! We'll give you a little introduction to each individual apartment, point out a few details that you should keep your eyes peeled for and then leave you to enjoy some fabulous pictures, so let's go!

1. Home one!

Living Clássico e Contemporâneo, Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados Classic style dining room Wood Beige
Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados

Perfect for the modern musician.

Living Clássico e Contemporâneo, Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados Living room Granite Beige
Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados

Open, languid spaces offer the perfect location for grandiose touches in this apartment, not least a baby grand piano! We think you'll be excited about statement light fixtures, soft textiles and great use of patterns to highlight specific areas, but don't overlook the stylish bar or cluster of footstools either! The dining chairs have really captured our hearts too and we'd love an open plan design in order to appreciate something similar from the comfort of our living rooms! Enjoy a few detailed shots!

Living Clássico e Contemporâneo, Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados Living room MDF Beige
Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados

Living Clássico e Contemporâneo, Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados Living roomLighting MDF Beige
Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados

Living Clássico e Contemporâneo, Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados Classic style dining room Wood Beige
Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados

2. Pretty in pastels.

Living com lareira, Bar e Churrasqueira - Tons Neutros e muita sofisticação, Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados Modern Living Room
Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados

You honestly won't believe how well cool pastel tones, natural wood and striking patterns have been used in this apartment. A cacophony of super interesting finishes and social spaces, this home is a masterclass in understated yet all-out style! We love the tile-covered bar and the amazing bathroom here, not to mention how effective fresh flowers and plants are, so come and take a look around and see if you are just as impressed as us!

Living com lareira, Bar e Churrasqueira - Tons Neutros e muita sofisticação, Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados Modern Living Room Beige
Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados

Living com lareira, Bar e Churrasqueira - Tons Neutros e muita sofisticação, Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados Modern Dining Room Beige
Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados

Living com lareira, Bar e Churrasqueira - Tons Neutros e muita sofisticação, Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados Modern Living Room
Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados

3. Vivid contrasts done right!

Sala Cool para jovem casal - Preto e Branco, Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados Modern Living Room
Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados

Now this is an apartment that had no fears when it came to showcasing some bold colors and dramatic patterns. We are already HUGE fans of bright yellow and it has been used to such incredible effect in this home, but when you see the striped feature wall, contemporary Scandinavian styling and fabulous retro furniture pieces, you're definitely going to feel inspired to embrace a little more courage when decorating your home! Let's see if there are any elements you'd love to copy!

Sala Cool para jovem casal - Preto e Branco, Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados Modern Living Room
Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados

Sala Cool para jovem casal - Preto e Branco, Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados Modern Living Room
Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados

4. Perfect for entertaining.

homify Modern Living Room
homify

Are you a really sociable person? Then this apartment will definitely appeal to you! Sleek bars, conversation-inducing furniture arrangements and a really dramatic color palette have all come together to create a home that is unlike anything we have ever seen. What's really cool is that classic wood flooring ties everything together and makes the connection between modern finishes and traditional furniture so seamless. Come and take a look and get ready to have serious apartment envy!

homify Modern Living Room
homify

homify Modern Dining Room
homify

homify Modern Living Room
homify

homify Modern Terrace
homify

Are you thinking of copying any of the motifs seen here?

