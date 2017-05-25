Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 Beautiful balconies and terrific porches to make you swoon!

press profile homify press profile homify
homify
Loading admin actions …

Who doesn't dream of languid summer evenings, spent outside on either a balcony or a terrace? We know we do, all the time and we can't be alone in that! That's why we are going to show you a host of our favorite outdoor spaces, in a bid to tempt you to give your own a little more thought. You'll love how the designers here have captured the luxury outdoor vibe, through inspired material choices and piquant embellishments, so why not come and take a look at these 13 beautiful balconies and terrific porches to make you swoon!

1. Such elegance.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

What a lovely terrace platform! The glass walls allow for uninterrupted views and a few potted plants really up the natural aesthetic. Those chairs look so comfy too!

2. Amazing social potential.

homify HouseholdPet accessories
homify

homify
homify
homify

The scale of this terrace is what makes it so wonderful! Vast and a little more pared back, a vibrant wall and striking pergola roof design is all that's needed to make this look super special.

homify HouseholdPet accessories
homify

homify
homify
homify

Pan around the corner from the terrace and you'll find this sweet balcony as well! What a dreamy situation!

3. Poolside perfection.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The lovely expanse of white here looks so beautiful and elegant, especially adjacent to a stunning swimming pool. Some sleek loungers and an angled parasol really are the ideal finishing touches.

4. Bringing the indoors out.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

How GORGEOUS is this charming dining terrace? The wall planters really set the right tone and by keeping eating and lounging areas separate, there is a lovely division of functionality.

5. Totally tropical.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

We couldn't be more in love with this terrace! Faux grass, palms, loungers and a pool have all made for a year-round holiday feel! Delightful!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

6. That view though!

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you had access to a view like this one, we don't think you would be able to resist glass safety rails either! The simple green touches are what make this space so charming though, and that dramatic stone feature wall!

7. A slice of heaven.

Kusatsu House, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE ALTS DESIGN OFFICE Modern Living Room
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

How's this for a wonderful little terrace area, where you wouldn't normally expect to find one? Pretty, zen and so natural, we are obsessed with those sleek exterior walls!

8. Flowing into one.

Wood Lane Andrew Mulroy Architects Modern Houses
Andrew Mulroy Architects

Wood Lane

Andrew Mulroy Architects
Andrew Mulroy Architects
Andrew Mulroy Architects

The kitchen here so seamlessly transitions into a wonderful terrace area that you really have to stop and take in where one ends and the other begins. The many shades of gray work so well.

9. The prettiest little patio.

Redston Road, Andrew Mulroy Architects Andrew Mulroy Architects Modern Houses
Andrew Mulroy Architects

Redston Road

Andrew Mulroy Architects
Andrew Mulroy Architects
Andrew Mulroy Architects

This charming patio shows that you don't need all the bells and whistles in order to enjoy a lovely terrace! Simple stone tiles and some sweet lighting does the job more than adequately.

10. Up on a pedestal.

Creighton Avenue, Andrew Mulroy Architects Andrew Mulroy Architects Modern Houses
Andrew Mulroy Architects

Creighton Avenue

Andrew Mulroy Architects
Andrew Mulroy Architects
Andrew Mulroy Architects

This home has a basement conversion, which is why the terrace has been raised up on a platform, in order to meet the back door. It looks great, adds a real sense of ceremony and is such a charming extension of the dining area!

11. Mind-blowing design!

House Hoffman, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern Terrace
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

Erm… how incredible is this terrace? What you can see here is a dining area, statement flagstone floor and a fish[pond that stretches into the house. Yes, you read that right! Let's take a closer look!

House Hoffman, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern Terrace
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

There really aren't words for how AMAZING this terrace feature is! Talk about taking things up a notch!

12. Warmth and charm.

Ogród prywatny - Katowice Podlesie, MUGO OGRODY MUGO OGRODY Modern Garden
MUGO OGRODY

MUGO OGRODY
MUGO OGRODY
MUGO OGRODY

Well, we are certainly planning our own dug-out firepit now that we've seen this one! What a way to make a terrace more comfortable, even into the cooler hours! Those retro and stylish chairs are doing a lot for us too. In fact, can we just transplant this terrace to our homes please?

12. The wonder of white.

Fotografia de Interiores & Decoração , ARKHY PHOTO ARKHY PHOTO HouseholdAccessories & decoration
ARKHY PHOTO

ARKHY PHOTO
ARKHY PHOTO
ARKHY PHOTO

Chic, timeless and so beautiful, all-white terrace furniture and accessories have made this such a striking and heavenly little outdoor space.

13. Scandinavian spectacular.

NEUBAU EINES EINFAMILIENHAUSES MIT TIEFGARAGE, Förstl Naturstein Förstl Naturstein Patios & Decks Limestone
Förstl Naturstein

Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

The pale wood decking, low-level furniture and muted colors that have been used on this terrace as so natural and Scandinavian in style. We can definitely get onboard with this look!

For more cool balcony ideas, take a look at this article: 3 easy and low cost balcony transformations.

Home decor: old and new together at last!
Are you ready to tackle a terrace overhaul now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks