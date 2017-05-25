Who doesn't dream of languid summer evenings, spent outside on either a balcony or a terrace? We know we do, all the time and we can't be alone in that! That's why we are going to show you a host of our favorite outdoor spaces, in a bid to tempt you to give your own a little more thought. You'll love how the designers here have captured the luxury outdoor vibe, through inspired material choices and piquant embellishments, so why not come and take a look at these 13 beautiful balconies and terrific porches to make you swoon!