Who doesn't dream of languid summer evenings, spent outside on either a balcony or a terrace? We know we do, all the time and we can't be alone in that! That's why we are going to show you a host of our favorite outdoor spaces, in a bid to tempt you to give your own a little more thought. You'll love how the designers here have captured the luxury outdoor vibe, through inspired material choices and piquant embellishments, so why not come and take a look at these 13 beautiful balconies and terrific porches to make you swoon!
What a lovely terrace platform! The glass walls allow for uninterrupted views and a few potted plants really up the natural aesthetic. Those chairs look so comfy too!
The scale of this terrace is what makes it so wonderful! Vast and a little more pared back, a vibrant wall and striking pergola roof design is all that's needed to make this look super special.
Pan around the corner from the terrace and you'll find this sweet balcony as well! What a dreamy situation!
The lovely expanse of white here looks so beautiful and elegant, especially adjacent to a stunning swimming pool. Some sleek loungers and an angled parasol really are the ideal finishing touches.
How GORGEOUS is this charming dining terrace? The wall planters really set the right tone and by keeping eating and lounging areas separate, there is a lovely division of functionality.
We couldn't be more in love with this terrace! Faux grass, palms, loungers and a pool have all made for a year-round holiday feel! Delightful!
If you had access to a view like this one, we don't think you would be able to resist glass safety rails either! The simple green touches are what make this space so charming though, and that dramatic stone feature wall!
How's this for a wonderful little terrace area, where you wouldn't normally expect to find one? Pretty, zen and so natural, we are obsessed with those sleek exterior walls!
The kitchen here so seamlessly transitions into a wonderful terrace area that you really have to stop and take in where one ends and the other begins. The many shades of gray work so well.
This charming patio shows that you don't need all the bells and whistles in order to enjoy a lovely terrace! Simple stone tiles and some sweet lighting does the job more than adequately.
This home has a basement conversion, which is why the terrace has been raised up on a platform, in order to meet the back door. It looks great, adds a real sense of ceremony and is such a charming extension of the dining area!
Erm… how incredible is this terrace? What you can see here is a dining area, statement flagstone floor and a fish[pond that stretches into the house. Yes, you read that right! Let's take a closer look!
There really aren't words for how AMAZING this terrace feature is! Talk about taking things up a notch!
Well, we are certainly planning our own dug-out firepit now that we've seen this one! What a way to make a terrace more comfortable, even into the cooler hours! Those retro and stylish chairs are doing a lot for us too. In fact, can we just transplant this terrace to our homes please?
Chic, timeless and so beautiful, all-white terrace furniture and accessories have made this such a striking and heavenly little outdoor space.
The pale wood decking, low-level furniture and muted colors that have been used on this terrace as so natural and Scandinavian in style. We can definitely get onboard with this look!
For more cool balcony ideas, take a look at this article: 3 easy and low cost balcony transformations.