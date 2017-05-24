Provençal style meets modern design in this cozy home

The Provençal style, much like the shabby chic, is employed by home professionals with restraint or in a unique blend that may also include more modernity and designer details. And this is what today’s homify account is all about. The ambiance of this English style villa incorporates the Italian rustic style of materials & finishes.

Basically a remodeling project undertaken by Italian architects from MARCO INNOCENTI ARCHITETTO, this home enveloped by natural elegance is located on the hills and offers smashing outdoor spaces in addition to appealing interior comfort.

Come with us as we get up, close and personal with this alluring mix of styles & designs, that conveys snug poise in an endearing manner. Let’s go!