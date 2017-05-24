Provençal style meets modern design in this cozy home

The Provençal style, much like the shabby chic, is employed by home professionals with restraint or in a unique blend that may also include more modernity and designer details. And this is what today’s homify account is all about. The ambiance of this English style villa incorporates the Italian rustic style of materials & finishes.
Basically a remodeling project undertaken by Italian architects from MARCO INNOCENTI ARCHITETTO, this home enveloped by natural elegance is located on the hills and offers smashing outdoor spaces in addition to appealing interior comfort.
Come with us as we get up, close and personal with this alluring mix of styles & designs, that conveys snug poise in an endearing manner. Let’s go!
In the kitchen, the unique style of this home can be seen. The influences of the Provençal style are visibly evident in the choice of white tones and decorations. Also, the open shelving for glasses & spices is typical of this style, as are the wooden furniture panels. The modern pop is added by the kitchen island that plays a pivotal role in this kitchen with perfectly integrated appliances and suspended lamps. The design of the chimney goes well with both the styles. Hearty and visually sound, isn’t it?
The villa, spanning over 3 floors, dates back to the early twentieth century. There is an annexe for the service spaces and a large terraced stretch with olive trees surrounding the entire structure. The architectural design of the main body of the dwelling is regular & compact. Through the rejig, some modifications were made to the side & rear facades, creating additional openings and moving the windows. The fixtures have reproduced the style of the original structure, but with the use of double emissive low glasses. The renovation job was, as a matter of fact, based on energy saving through the utilization of the latest field technologies and the introduction of a home automation system. Impressive, no?
With the armchairs decking up the 4 corners of the room, the glass top coffee table in the center and the lighting of the room tastefully entrusted to a combination of pendant lamps, floor lamps & wall lights, this living room is a cozy sanctum. The modern fireplace adds welcoming warmth and the natural lighting from the open windows brings in refreshing vibes. Did you note the wooden beamed ceiling?
The vase of fresh flowers makes the living room the most naturally beautiful space in the house. Paired with simple yet cushy furniture, earthy tones and soft lighting effects, the floral freshness creates a truly romantic ambiance in here.
On the other side of the kitchen is the dining area where the concept of combined styles is repeated. The dining table layout is reminiscent of the old dining rooms with long wooden planks for table tops, but the modern furniture pimps up this space to create a unique mix. In this space, the material elements of interior architecture, like the wooden roof with exposed beams and the rough stone of the walls, give a true rustic feel. The plush black chairs with the longish dining table form yet another contrasting combo that inspires.
The Provençal style teamed with modern furnishings makes the spaces low on embellishment, but without compromising on elegance. In this bedroom, like all the 4 in this villa, there is direct access to a private bathroom. This rational approach creates an extremely balanced environment which does not give up on visual appeal, thanks to the particular format of design elements which doll up the interiors. Did you notice that ceiling light?
This attic bedroom nails it with the minimalist format. White painted wooden beams of the roof are at a greater height, giving a roomy feel. Modern decor reduced to essentials, the modish lights and the big skylight brighten this room with graceful finesse.
The Provençal bathroom is well represented here, particularly in the design of the sink. Modern influence is seen in the simplest & rational forms of ceramics and in choosing a neutral palette with colors like white & gray. Walls are uniform with resin-coated lime plaster, instead of typical Provençal style tile/ wallpaper.
This home boasts of panache on its exterior as well, with the amazing outdoor spaces. Soothe your senses in this lush garden… …
… … .or have a lavish meal while you marvel at the views, relaxing under the pergola…
… ..enjoy a refreshing swim,
… ..or simply soak in the warm sunshine and the welcoming cool breeze on this spacious terrace, accompanied by palliative vistas.