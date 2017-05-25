Home decor: old and new together at last!

There is something so inherently special about this home. The interior designer used custom joinery, painted in fabulous colors to bring a sense of traditional glamour into the mix and has seamlessly balanced the look with contemporary entertainment technology throughout. The result is a visually stunning home that works like a modern property. The wonderfully muted tones used throughout the home offer such a calm and relaxed vibe that bedrooms flow into bathrooms and the living room so effortlessly, but don't just take our word for it! Come and see for yourself!

We will just give you a little introduction to each room and then leave you to drink in all the details, so let's get to the pictures!