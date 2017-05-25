Your browser is out-of-date.

Home decor: old and new together at last!

There is something so inherently special about this home. The interior designer used custom joinery, painted in fabulous colors to bring a sense of traditional glamour into the mix and has seamlessly balanced the look with contemporary entertainment technology throughout. The result is a visually stunning home that works like a modern property. The wonderfully muted tones used throughout the home offer such a calm and relaxed vibe that bedrooms flow into bathrooms and the living room so effortlessly, but don't just take our word for it! Come and see for yourself! 

We will just give you a little introduction to each room and then leave you to drink in all the details, so let's get to the pictures!

Classic and functional, this kitchen is everything a luxury home needs.

This living room just screams of luxury and charm. The colors are perfect!

Even the accessories are phenomenally classic and stylish!

A monochrome color scheme works so well here and the wicker headboard adds in softness.

Opulent textiles are wonderful for adding in some texture and variety!

How grandiose is this bathroom? Just look at those floor tiles!

A painted roll-top bath might be our new must-have item!

Can we take a minute to appreciate these light fixtures? WOW!

Shaker style wood in the bedroom? WHY NOT!

Each bedroom has such a unique look and character! Look at this ornate headboard!

We can only dream of a dressing room this stylish.

Talk about the bathroom to end all bathrooms! That mirror though!

We love the modern flush system here, which looks so sleek and unobtrusive!

If you loved the mix of modern and traditional elements here, take a look at this article: A quaint country home with a modern edge.

