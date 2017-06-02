Your browser is out-of-date.

The beach house dreams are made of

A beach house is probably the ultimate luxury one could have when it comes to property ownership. How hasn't dreamed of their very own seaside retreat? You can have both an ocean-view holiday whilst feeling right at home in your own place. It definitely doesn't get any better than that!

The house you are about to see below, simply takes that dream to a whole other level. This home in Cornwall, England isn't called Treasure House for no reason! You are sure to get lost in the details of this retreat home, just as we did. When you see the cool and calm furnishings and decoration of this retreat home, you will want to stay here yourself. 

Join us for a little tour of this beach house beauty, and gain some inspiration for your own seaside home, even if it now only exists in your fantasies!

Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall, Perfect Stays
The hallway of this home looks as if it extends right into the outdoors beyond it, with glass lining the entire strip of the passage. Together with the large, beige tiles on the floor and wooden accents, this hall is light and comforting, perfectly suited to the atmosphere of the house in general, and of any dwelling you'd expect is right for relaxation. 

Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall, Perfect Stays
As we see the house from the outside, it is replete with contemporary design techniques and trends. The main materials are stone and wood, which are rustic and characteristic of seaside homes, but these traditional materials are employed here in a modern composition. The abundance of glass also adds to this contemporary appeal. 

Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall, Perfect Stays
Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall, Perfect Stays
The pristine wine in conjunction with the light timber in this kitchen ensures a bright ensemble that is sure to lift anyone's spirits who have the pleasure of walking in here. In addition, this room gets plenty of natural light, making it a very happy place indeed.

Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall, Perfect Stays
Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall, Perfect Stays
Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall, Perfect Stays
We end off our tour in this spacious living room, that is the epitome of balance. Although the decor is light and airy, the warmness of the wood and the fireplace makes it a cozy spot. Perfection!

If you're hungry for more home inspiration, take a look at this smartly planned family home!

