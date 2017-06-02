The beach house dreams are made of

A beach house is probably the ultimate luxury one could have when it comes to property ownership. How hasn't dreamed of their very own seaside retreat? You can have both an ocean-view holiday whilst feeling right at home in your own place. It definitely doesn't get any better than that!

The house you are about to see below, simply takes that dream to a whole other level. This home in Cornwall, England isn't called Treasure House for no reason! You are sure to get lost in the details of this retreat home, just as we did. When you see the cool and calm furnishings and decoration of this retreat home, you will want to stay here yourself.

Join us for a little tour of this beach house beauty, and gain some inspiration for your own seaside home, even if it now only exists in your fantasies!