3 homes that will make you put down your coffee and pay attention!

When we discovered an incredible interior design company that displayed as much talent as they did diversity, we simply had to collate three of their projects together, in on e article, to show you! From Egypt to London, they have been masterminding some of the most spectacular homes that we have ever seen, with such drastically different design aesthetics but always an incredible command over space dissection.
Come with us now and drink in the generous living rooms, inspired furniture choices and beautiful, relaxing bedrooms and see if you could be inspired to take a little inspiration for your own home!
Just look at all that art!
This is something else! A wonderful single-story home, overlooking the Pyramids of Giza, the owners wanted to really capture their love of all things cultural and Egyptian, which meant taking into account an extensive art collection, not to mention a swathe of stunning and unique furniture! You'll be staggered by the luxury finishes, amazing way that interior spaces have been divided and the opulent materials being showcased, but there is also an inherent sense of fun to this home. Come and take a look around and see how playful yet decadent this home is!
This home is so amazing that it was actually featured in a premier UK interior design magazine and you are about to see why! beautiful pastel walls meet large internal architectural features, classical furniture and more art than you can shake a stick at! Just when you think that you have a handle on what the aesthetic is here, some piquant modern additions creep in as well, such as glossy green subway tiles, a contemporary wood burner and simply staggering glassware! Keep your eyes peeled for a funky light fixture!
Found in one of the most exclusive postcodes in London, this charming townhouse has been given a thoroughly modern makeover! From old fashioned windows that have been transformed into glass display cases through to innovative feature wall designs and a HUGE living wall out in the courtyard garden, there is nothing to not love about this home! What's really amazing is how traditional furniture has been integrated into a great deal of modern finishes, to beautiful effect. Come and enjoy the tour!
