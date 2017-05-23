Your browser is out-of-date.

3 homes that will make you put down your coffee and pay attention!

Pyramid Hills Villa, By Hedayat Ltd By Hedayat Ltd Eclectic style bedroom Multicolored
When we discovered an incredible interior design company that displayed as much talent as they did diversity, we simply had to collate three of their projects together, in on e article, to show you! From Egypt to London, they have been masterminding some of the most spectacular homes that we have ever seen, with such drastically different design aesthetics but always an incredible command over space dissection. 

Come with us now and drink in the generous living rooms, inspired furniture choices and beautiful, relaxing bedrooms and see if you could be inspired to take a little inspiration for your own home!

1. Pyramid Hills villa:

Reception area By Hedayat Ltd Living room
Just look at all that art!

Those tiles are a triumph!

Kitchen By Hedayat Ltd Kitchen
Facade.

Pyramid Hills Villa By Hedayat Ltd Eclectic style houses
This is something else! A wonderful single-story home, overlooking the Pyramids of Giza, the owners wanted to really capture their love of all things cultural and Egyptian, which meant taking into account an extensive art collection, not to mention a swathe of stunning and unique furniture! You'll be staggered by the luxury finishes, amazing way that interior spaces have been divided and the opulent materials being showcased, but there is also an inherent sense of fun to this home. Come and take a look around and see how playful yet decadent this home is!

Such a fun feature wall.

Teenager's bedroom By Hedayat Ltd Eclectic style bedroom wallart
Perfect for teens with personality!

Boy's bedroom By Hedayat Ltd Eclectic style bedroom wallpaper,bedroom
A master bedroom to end them all!

Bedroom overlooking Pyramids By Hedayat Ltd Eclectic style bedroom Multicolored Flexform,pyramids,glass,sheercurtains,woodfloors
The generous proportions here are amazing!

Living room By Hedayat Ltd Living room comfort,family room
Talk about a grand location for dinner!

Dining room By Hedayat Ltd Eclectic style dining room Artdeco,vintage,antique,mirrorwall,persianrug,antiquedoor
Amazing for cocktail parties!

Entertainment bar area By Hedayat Ltd Eclectic style dining room bar,bespoke,handmade,walnut
This bathroom is more luxurious than our houses!

Master bathroom By Hedayat Ltd Eclectic style bathroom Bathroom,stylish
2. London Victorian terrace.

​Roller Rocking Chair By Hedayat Ltd Living room rocking chair
This home is so amazing that it was actually featured in a premier UK interior design magazine and you are about to see why! beautiful pastel walls meet large internal architectural features, classical furniture and more art than you can shake a stick at! Just when you think that you have a handle on what the aesthetic is here, some piquant modern additions creep in as well, such as glossy green subway tiles, a contemporary wood burner and simply staggering glassware! Keep your eyes peeled for a funky light fixture!

The ceiling height here is amazing!

Living room corner By Hedayat Ltd Living room
Modern and classic, all in one!

Woodburner in kitchen By Hedayat Ltd Kitchen
What a cozy kitchen space!

Family kitchen By Hedayat Ltd Kitchen
Love that vintage rug. Wow!

Dining room By Hedayat Ltd Eclectic style dining room
Colored glasses? STUNNING!

Bar By Hedayat Ltd Kitchen
3. Chelsea town house.

Chelsea Town house, By Hedayat Ltd By Hedayat Ltd Living room
Found in one of the most exclusive postcodes in London, this charming townhouse has been given a thoroughly modern makeover! From old fashioned windows that have been transformed into glass display cases through to innovative feature wall designs and a HUGE living wall out in the courtyard garden, there is nothing to not love about this home! What's really amazing is how traditional furniture has been integrated into a great deal of modern finishes, to beautiful effect. Come and enjoy the tour!

This new window is utterly spectacular!

Chelsea Town house, By Hedayat Ltd By Hedayat Ltd Living room
Comfort and style are perfectly matched throughout.

Chelsea Town house, By Hedayat Ltd By Hedayat Ltd Living room
Who doesn't love a color pop?

Teenager's bedroom By Hedayat Ltd Eclectic style bedroom
Such a great way to store instruments!

Teenager's bedroom By Hedayat Ltd Eclectic style bedroom
What a funky and engaging wall finish!

Little girl's bedroom By Hedayat Ltd Nursery/kid’s room
Sleek and modern, this bathroom is a dream!

Chelsea Town house, By Hedayat Ltd By Hedayat Ltd Eclectic style bathroom
Every bathroom has its own personality! Wow!

Kids bathroom By Hedayat Ltd Eclectic style bathroom
A small garden still feels like Wonderland, thanks to a little color!

Chelsea Town house, By Hedayat Ltd By Hedayat Ltd Eclectic style garden
Who needs a lawn when you have this installation?

Chelsea Town house, By Hedayat Ltd By Hedayat Ltd Eclectic style garden
For more amazing home ideas, take a look at this article: An urban home that feels like a country retreat.

Which of these homes would you love to live in?

