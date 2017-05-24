The perfect marriage of wood and stone

Every now and again, we come across a home which is so extraordinary, we cannot help but share it with as many readers as possible. Today, we have found such a project, and in this case, it involves the perfect marriage of materials. We have no doubt that the style and quality of this home's interior design will astound you.

Razoo Architekci are the interior architects to thank for the beautiful compositions we are about to see below. The house in question takes up 2476 ft² of floor space, but it's true strength and character can be found in the use of materials for the interior architecture. Dark stone and wood is used throughout this house's interior, and the combination of the two is so fitting, you will be endlessly enraptured in the its result.

If you have a taste for contemporary design and a love for natural materials, you will quickly fall in love with this project. Get ready to immerse yourself in a masterpiece!