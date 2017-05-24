Bespoke furniture that you will want to own

Bespoke or custom-made furniture is a sure shot way to ensure that your home is more YOU, reflecting your pick of style- rustic, classic chic, colonial or modern. Your home spaces, be it high or low on dimensions can be conveniently decked up be it your living room, kitchen-cum-dining room, bedroom, terrace deck or conservatory. Room decorators and interior designers are opting more & more for bespoke furniture to give the clients an ideal interpretation of their vision of home spaces.

Mostly preferred in hardwood and metal, bespoke furniture can easily fit into odd angles & nooks of the interior spaces and also be made as per the client’s height preferences, as compared to prefabricated furniture.

Today at homify, take a look at 19 inspiring bespoke furniture ideas that give your living spaces a new dimension of style & elegance besides serving as a priceless piece of furniture bedecking your home. Let’s go!