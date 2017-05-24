Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Bespoke furniture that you will want to own

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Spiegelbild , Thomas Wilson Furniture Thomas Wilson Furniture BedroomBedside tables
Loading admin actions …

Bespoke or custom-made furniture is a sure shot way to ensure that your home is more YOU, reflecting your pick of style- rustic, classic chic, colonial or modern. Your home spaces, be it high or low on dimensions can be conveniently decked up be it your living room, kitchen-cum-dining room, bedroom, terrace deck or conservatory. Room decorators and interior designers are opting more & more for bespoke furniture to give the clients an ideal interpretation of their vision of home spaces.

Mostly preferred in hardwood and metal, bespoke furniture can easily fit into odd angles & nooks of the interior spaces and also be made as per the client’s height preferences, as compared to prefabricated furniture.

Today at homify, take a look at 19 inspiring bespoke furniture ideas that give your living spaces a new dimension of style & elegance besides serving as a priceless piece of furniture bedecking your home. Let’s go!

1. This singular green chair brings a pop of color & a dash of style into the modest hallway.

Furniture Roselind Wilson Design Modern Houses green chair,modern,quirky chair,interior design,luxury
Roselind Wilson Design

Furniture

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

2. These 2 multifunctional tables,

Spiegelbild , Thomas Wilson Furniture Thomas Wilson Furniture BedroomBedside tables
Thomas Wilson Furniture

Spiegelbild

Thomas Wilson Furniture
Thomas Wilson Furniture
Thomas Wilson Furniture

… with a design inspired by modernism era architecture, can be conveniently combined and/or rotated to create a novel format, or used separately as you please.

3. Credenza charisma- colored veneer work crafted using traditional parquetry techniques and vacuum press.

Cubist Credenza 13 Turner Furniture HouseholdStorage
Turner Furniture

Cubist Credenza 13

Turner Furniture
Turner Furniture
Turner Furniture

4. The ritzy gold accents…

Hallway Roselind Wilson Design Corridor, hallway & stairsSeating luxury,cushions,chair,wall mirror,cream walls
Roselind Wilson Design

Hallway

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

… of this time-honored fabric armchair are patterned with a subtle floral design accentuating the classic oak framing that melds in gracefully with the statement gold mirror on the wall.

5. Conventional floral patterns…

Master Bedroom Roselind Wilson Design BedroomDressing tables dressing table,lamp,desk lamp,carpet,stool,modern,interior design
Roselind Wilson Design

Master Bedroom

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

…  teamed with a sleek, glossy finish adorn this appealing dressing table; warm tonality of the wall-hung dresser complements the sober wallpaper and the padded yellow stool.

6. The embroidered luxurious classic sofa seat,

Furniture and Artwork Roselind Wilson Design BedroomAccessories & decoration luxury,interior design,chair,sofa,wall art,interior deisgn
Roselind Wilson Design

Furniture and Artwork

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

… crafted with fetching floral patterns & graceful arcs in golden shades, gels beautifully with the similarly colored art frames above.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. This dark toned writing desk…

Eaton Mews North - Work space / Desk Roselind Wilson Design Living roomAccessories & decoration desk,lamp,contemporary,books,wall art,interior design
Roselind Wilson Design

Eaton Mews North—Work space / Desk

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

…  adds a prim dimension of alluring utility to the room sans overshadowing the neutral tones; note the leather & buckle details of the chair.

8. In the neat backdrop of the matte cream wall,

Furniture and Artwork Roselind Wilson Design Living roomAccessories & decoration console,living room,vase,cream wall,residential,modern,interior design
Roselind Wilson Design

Furniture and Artwork

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

…  this statement console dolled up in the agelessness of black & white adds depth and visual appeal.

9. The white dressing table…

Dressing Table Roselind Wilson Design BedroomDressing tables bedroom,dressing table,flowers,mirror
Roselind Wilson Design

Dressing Table

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

…  oozes traditional feel with the comfy padded stool; the white finish blends in seamlessly with the white curtains to lend a beautiful fluidity.

10. Complemented by the black & cream candles,

Furniture Roselind Wilson Design Living roomStools & chairs luxury,white sofa,modern,candles
Roselind Wilson Design

Furniture

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

this white textured chair with dark framing rings in a generous dollop of style into the room.

11. The oval coffee table…

Details Roselind Wilson Design Living roomAccessories & decoration luxury,modern,livingroom,table
Roselind Wilson Design

Details

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

…  with an ashy gray top acts as a complementary base for the metallic vase, adding a hint of natural freshness.

12. This sophisticated black & white bedside table…

Master Bedroom Roselind Wilson Design Classic style bedroom lamp,table,bed,cushions
Roselind Wilson Design

Master Bedroom

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

…  includes the light blue lamp with water-green shade, complementing the tranquil bedding brilliantly.

13. These plush leather sofas and the original coffee table extend an irresistible invite; the bespoke fireplace adds extra warmth.

Living Room Roselind Wilson Design Modern Living Room living room,carpet,chandelier,wall art,fire place
Roselind Wilson Design

Living Room

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

14. The period style silver-framed funky chair makes for the perfect accompaniment to the bright gold sculpted mini table.

Furniture Roselind Wilson Design Modern Houses glamour,interior design,sofa,chair
Roselind Wilson Design

Furniture

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

15. Just look at that illuminated funky shoe rack with a velvet finish & an eye-catching quirky design!

Furniture Roselind Wilson Design BedroomWardrobes & closets bedroom,shoe closet,wardrobe,interior design
Roselind Wilson Design

Furniture

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

16. The sleek white desk…

Bedroom Roselind Wilson Design Modern Bedroom bedroom,kids' bedroom,desk,table
Roselind Wilson Design

Bedroom

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

…  matches the bespoke wall cubbies & the simplistic white swivel chair; the lovely bright cabinets offer additional storage & complement the vibrant rug.

17. With fun & unusual cuts, this white and red miniature cabinet is a definite must-have.

Furniture Roselind Wilson Design BedroomBedside tables cabinet,bedroom,kids decor,interior design
Roselind Wilson Design

Furniture

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

18. The simplicity of the white tones is…

Furniture Roselind Wilson Design Modern Bedroom tv,kids' room,blue stand,interior design
Roselind Wilson Design

Furniture

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

…  strikingly contrasted by the brilliant shade of the blue cabinet having quirky legs; you could display trinket decor, toys and other accessories on the table top as well!

19. Rich wooden accents…

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

…  of this exquisite dining table and the charming yellow-brown stools fill this dining space with wholesome magnificence.

Provençal style meets modern design in this cozy home
Do your home spaces boast of bespoke aesthetics?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks