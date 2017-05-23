A modern apartment loaded with endearing style

The dwelling we are going to go touring today is a redesign job with a major style injection, accomplished beautifully by interior architects from the London based MORPH INTERIOR LTD. Born in the late 1980s when the County Hall was converted into apartments with little thought spared for the layout & detailing, this apartment with a lack of character & a highly compromised flow of the living spaces was in severe want of a rejig.
The expert professionals of MORPH INTERIOR LTD redesigned the floor plan to create a contemporary abode- a luxurious hallway, bright bedrooms with plentiful storage, 2 wonderful bathrooms & a kitchen that opens directly into the living area. Poised finesse has been lavished on all the spaces.
Sounds interesting? Let us have a closer look at it!
The living-cum-dining room employs luxe furnishings & fittings, creating a comfy living space which is equally ideal for even more extravagant entertaining. The gray tones, appealing lighting and rich wooden flooring deck up the entire space with a tasteful restraint. You can also see from this view, the dedicated kitchen space oozing the wonder of white. Demarcating the dining and living areas is the metal base, stone top table with alluringly eclectic decor pieces.
The plush couch with soft cushions makes the living area a snug lounging space. The soothing palette and textural combination of elements give this living area an aesthetic ambiance of chic comfort. The lighting fixtures make a refined style statement.
This view of the dining area conveys the uncomplicated flair of the dining set with the white chairs and the glossy longish dining table. The dining set is lighted up by glassy modish pendant lamps. Also revealed by this image are the open pop-up wall racks for display/ decor and the closed pop-up credenza underneath. The white & gray tonality along with the warmth of the wooden flooring amp up the elegance quotient with subtle suggestions of pizzazz. The glass doors with broad white frames look graceful & voguish sans over the top detailing.
This glossy white kitchen with a gleaming grayish stone splashback packs a modular punch; ample storage, thoughtful illumination and convenient design make this white kitchen dazzle in contemporary sumptuousness.
Reflecting jazzy urbanity, the hallway makes for a luminous & sober part of this modern dwelling. The big wall mirror, black metallic table, glass decor & innovative lamps, and the wall cabinets as visible in the mirror bedeck the hallway space.
This cozy bedroom with varying shades of gray and an amazing blue-framed clear glass window is radiating dapper simplicity. What takes the cake are the bauble lamp and the pattern created by the light filtering through its mesh & falling onto the ceiling, walls and curtains.
The floor, handle-free white wall cabinets, shiny dark gray curtains, striking throw pillows and the eye-catching soft headboard define the snug accents of this stylish master bedroom with white-framed transparent windows. Did you notice the bedside lamp?
This remarkable folding bed, when in an upright position, springs the unexpected surprise of inspiring wall furniture- a handy wall shelf which can double up as a desk! Really smart, eh?
The bathrooms are clad in large format porcelain marble tiles complemented by feature copper & brassware fittings, Toto toilets, roomy shower cabins and bright lights that supplement the white radiance even further.