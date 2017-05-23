A modern apartment loaded with endearing style

The dwelling we are going to go touring today is a redesign job with a major style injection, accomplished beautifully by interior architects from the London based MORPH INTERIOR LTD. Born in the late 1980s when the County Hall was converted into apartments with little thought spared for the layout & detailing, this apartment with a lack of character & a highly compromised flow of the living spaces was in severe want of a rejig.

The expert professionals of MORPH INTERIOR LTD redesigned the floor plan to create a contemporary abode- a luxurious hallway, bright bedrooms with plentiful storage, 2 wonderful bathrooms & a kitchen that opens directly into the living area. Poised finesse has been lavished on all the spaces.

Sounds interesting? Let us have a closer look at it!