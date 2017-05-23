Cool stuff: 13 tasteful design ideas for your home!

Today’s homify account celebrates the spectacular design job by the Cape Town based designers from HOUSE COUTURE INTERIOR DESIGN STUDIO. Featuring 2 of their projects, this article will walk you through 13 inspiring ideas for designing different spaces in the interior as well as exterior of the home.

Modern and eclectic concepts have been heroed in spaces like the bedroom, living room, dining area, home-office, terrace, etc., as well as in aspects like functionality and decor. Making smart use of different materials including wood, ceramics & stone, and employing thoughtfully jazzy lighting effects, the two residential projects have been given a finessed touch of winsomeness.

One of the homes boasts of a charming environment created by the beautiful blend of old world chic & contemporary finishes, wherein luxurious textiles have been layered with elegant prints that aesthetically personalize the space. The other one is a magnificent sea-side home in which the true essence of the surroundings has been captured by creating a seamless flow between the exterior & interior space; implementing key pieces from the clients' amazing art collection, their artistic spirit has been well incorporated into the lovely home.

Let us explore the designer marvel of these 2 homes and be mesmerized by the smashing work of this design studio.

Get, set, go!