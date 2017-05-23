Your browser is out-of-date.

Cool stuff: 13 tasteful design ideas for your home!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Saffraan Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style bedroom
Today’s homify account celebrates the spectacular design job by the Cape Town based designers from HOUSE COUTURE INTERIOR DESIGN STUDIO. Featuring 2 of their projects, this article will walk you through 13 inspiring ideas for designing different spaces in the interior as well as exterior of the home.

Modern and eclectic concepts have been heroed in spaces like the bedroom, living room, dining area, home-office, terrace, etc., as well as in aspects like functionality and decor. Making smart use of different materials including wood, ceramics & stone, and employing thoughtfully jazzy lighting effects, the two residential projects have been given a finessed touch of winsomeness.

One of the homes boasts of a charming environment created by the beautiful blend of old world chic & contemporary finishes, wherein luxurious textiles have been layered with elegant prints that aesthetically personalize the space. The other one is a magnificent sea-side home in which the true essence of the surroundings has been captured by creating a seamless flow between the exterior & interior space; implementing key pieces from the clients' amazing art collection, their artistic spirit has been well incorporated into the lovely home.

Let us explore the designer marvel of these 2 homes and be mesmerized by the smashing work of this design studio. 

Get, set, go!

1. Separate areas for lounging and TV viewing-

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Living room
House Couture Interior Design Studio

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

…  smart & sassy accents take care of your cozy family time with wonderful sea views as well as with your favorite shows.

2. How about a piping hot cuppa…

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style bedroom
House Couture Interior Design Studio

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

… as you sit on that plush couch & soak in those natural vistas through the expansive sliding windows?

3. The luminous underline & green relief highlight the white sumptuousness having plentiful elegant storage.

Saffraan Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Kitchen
House Couture Interior Design Studio

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

4. The appealing wallpaper & the candelabra chandelier…

Saffraan Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style bedroom
House Couture Interior Design Studio

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

… enhance the classic vibes in this restfully poised space with grays & browns.

5. Modish warmth of this terrace invites you to have a comfy catch-up with friends; care for a bonfire party?

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Patios & Decks
House Couture Interior Design Studio

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

6. Can’t decide on what to wear for that college reunion?

Saffraan Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style dressing rooms
House Couture Interior Design Studio

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

The radiant trail and generous reflections of style could help you figure out, as you sit back & marvel at your wardrobe!

7. The high ceiling gives an airy feel of vintage allure; here, you could have a social dinner with your guests… ..

Saffraan Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Living room
House Couture Interior Design Studio

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

… … … … … ..or a cozy private one with your family if you please.

Saffraan Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style dining room
House Couture Interior Design Studio

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

8. Have a peaceful work time with great views for company…

Saffraan Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Study/office
House Couture Interior Design Studio

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

… or those important professional discussions over a cup of coffee- what a great idea to make use of the stair landing!

9. Antique charm greets you as you enjoy a warm aromatic soak in the bathtub & wash away all those mundane tensions.

Saffraan Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style bathroom
House Couture Interior Design Studio

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

10. Game for a stroll through this corridor loaded with uncomplicated snug magnificence and fond memories?

Saffraan Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
House Couture Interior Design Studio

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

11. Fill up on woody warmth and natural goodness as you relish delectables with your near & dear.

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style houses
House Couture Interior Design Studio

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

12. Mosaic tiles…

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style bathroom
House Couture Interior Design Studio

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

… and soothing tones keep you company as you take your pick between a hot soak and a cool shower in this bright bathroom.

13. Dressed to the nines in the gloss of sophisticated utility- agelessness of wood & white says it all!

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style dressing rooms
House Couture Interior Design Studio

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style dressing rooms
House Couture Interior Design Studio

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
A modern apartment loaded with endearing style
How does your home sing in designer notes? Share with us in comments!

