A smartly planned family home

A modern residential project by the Vienna based interior architects from DESTILAT DESIGN STUDIO GmbH, Haus 3M Interior is every inch a contemporary abode par excellence. Interesting structures, exciting forms and modish accents define this home. The inspiring feature of different room heights has influenced the personality of different elements to allow the expert professionals come up with a fantastic interior architectural design.
Today at homify, let us take a house tour of Haus 3M Interior and be wowed by the master craftsmanship of the interior architect team.
The white ceramic sink supported on a light colored simple wooden washbasin counter and stainless steel fittings convey a tasteful blend of rustic suggestions into modern concepts. Notice the plain towel holder underneath the washbasin counter. The simple white walls present a subtle yet very graceful stance.
The outdoor spaces offer a lush garden, a terrace, and a mini patio. The light glass walls give an almost Mediterranean look without giving up the modern design.
Sober colors and a comfy ambiance greet you as you enter the living room. The recliner with the footrest, plush couch with velvety cushions, round coffee table and lot of brightness through the glass sliding doors as well as the upper level windows offer an inviting proposition for cozy lounging here. Notice those green vistas?
The recliner surely provides a snug little nook for you to catch those much deserved 40 winks. The wall decor looks elegant, no?
The black colored stairs offer a great contrast with the white & light hued elements, and lead up to the kitchen and dining areas.
This modular white kitchen with twin skylights, handle-free cabinets and chic compactness is a visual treat all right.
Adjoining the kitchen is the dining area. The light dining set with dark & light colored chairs and a light beige dining table extends a hearty invite.
Don’t you simply dig those black pendant lamps? Not to be missed is the longish metallic vase with the ornamental greens.
The comfy bedroom is full of relaxing accents. With white framed windows & a sliding door leading to the spacious balcony besides offering spectacular views, a soothing palette having colors that agree with & complement one another, appealing decor on a pop-up credenza, and plenty of natural light pouring in through the high horizontal narrow window to supplement illumination through clear glass expansive window/ sliding door, this upper floor bedroom definitely ensures a snug sanctum for you.
In this image with exterior view of the house after dark, the unconventional forms are eye catching. The roofing elements at varying heights protrude over the house & cover the terrace space partially. Geometric shapes lend this otherwise simplistic facade an extraordinary character. Triangles, squares & narrow, long drawn rectangles adorn the aspect of this home. The structure is interrupted only by large window elements illuminating the residency.