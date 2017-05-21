A smartly planned family home

A modern residential project by the Vienna based interior architects from DESTILAT DESIGN STUDIO GmbH, Haus 3M Interior is every inch a contemporary abode par excellence. Interesting structures, exciting forms and modish accents define this home. The inspiring feature of different room heights has influenced the personality of different elements to allow the expert professionals come up with a fantastic interior architectural design.

Today at homify, let us take a house tour of Haus 3M Interior and be wowed by the master craftsmanship of the interior architect team.