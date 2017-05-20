Your browser is out-of-date.

A guide to the perfect terrace garden

Giardino Pensile Optima Giardini Pensili per abitazione privata
Outdoor spaces, particularly gardens are bonuses for any home as they offer lounging area outside the 4 walls, add a refreshing cool ambiance and enhance the visual impact manifolds. Landscape designers are roped in to create appealing gardens & manicured lawns so as to lend an aesthetic touch to the residential property.

But gardens need not necessarily be out front or at the rear side of the dwelling, on the ground level. Terrace is also a very convenient area to design a garden and it could very well be on the upper floors. Today homify offers you a step-by-step guide on how to have the perfect terrace garden. Take a good look and give your terrace a green upgrade.

Space with potential.

This large open terrace has a great potential for conversion into a usable garden space.

Taking the first step.

The first and foremost task is to build the planter spaces that will occupy a considerable portion of the terrace deck.

Shaping it up.

A curved design goes a long way in giving the planter spaces some dynamism and lots of visual allure.

Utilizing all the available space.

If your terrace deck is continuous with its surrounding spaces like the balconies shown here, making the most of all such outdoor spaces is a smart idea as it allows for different vegetation types (some require less space, some more) to be accommodated thus giving the garden much better aesthetics.

Waterproofing.

Post finalization of the periphery & dimensions, it is time to go for surface sealing. Surface sealing is accomplished by placing a water-proof synthetic anti-root mantle PVC. This ensures that the garden does not cause structural problems in the building, arising from water infiltration or root insertions.

Laying the earth substrate.

The earth to be laid for vegetation is a specific substrate for gardens placed on a roof/ terrace. A substrate thickness of 15-20 centimeters for grass and 30 centimeters for bushes is required.

Sowing.

Now is the time to sow the seeds/ plant different varieties of vegetation as you please. Utmost care needs to be taken to maintain sufficient gap/ space between plants to facilitate proper & convenient growth and avoid crowding when the plants have grown fully.

Irrigation.

Irrigation can be conveniently provided through the laying of a pipeline network. This will help assure the optimal quantity of water to all the plants. Though simple, it is a very efficient functional system for irrigating.

And behold!

Lush grass and different types of greens offer a palliative touch of style; varying kinds of plants around the railing also add a bit of privacy.

What an elegant green oasis! 

Such a simple yet soothingly chic terrace garden is definitely worth having?

When are you getting started on yours?

