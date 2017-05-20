A guide to the perfect terrace garden

Outdoor spaces, particularly gardens are bonuses for any home as they offer lounging area outside the 4 walls, add a refreshing cool ambiance and enhance the visual impact manifolds. Landscape designers are roped in to create appealing gardens & manicured lawns so as to lend an aesthetic touch to the residential property.

But gardens need not necessarily be out front or at the rear side of the dwelling, on the ground level. Terrace is also a very convenient area to design a garden and it could very well be on the upper floors. Today homify offers you a step-by-step guide on how to have the perfect terrace garden. Take a good look and give your terrace a green upgrade.