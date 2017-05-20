Change your home decor with one simple idea: lights!

Lighting is a crucial aspect of home design and plays a key role in pimping up the home spaces- interior as well as exterior. Interior designers are increasingly opting for innovative lighting and creative designer lights to give a novel hint of style. Be it overlooking the kitchen cabinets, along the corners of the ceiling in the living room, on the bedside table, above the dining set, inside the closet, part of the bathroom vanity or along the periphery of the flower beds in the garden, lighting is a significant element which can double up as swish decor quite conveniently.

Different styles of design- rustic, modern, classic, country, etc., allow for a variety of lighting fixtures to choose from, matching that particular style. Today at homify, let us walk you through 21 such wonderful lighting ideas that can give your spaces the pop of style you always wanted. Have a look!