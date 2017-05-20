Your browser is out-of-date.

Change your home decor with one simple idea: lights!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Les luminaires en verre : entre finesse, élégance et volupté..., NEDGIS NEDGIS Living roomLighting Glass Grey
Lighting is a crucial aspect of home design and plays a key role in pimping up the home spaces- interior as well as exterior. Interior designers are increasingly opting for innovative lighting and creative designer lights to give a novel hint of style. Be it overlooking the kitchen cabinets, along the corners of the ceiling in the living room, on the bedside table, above the dining set, inside the closet, part of the bathroom vanity or along the periphery of the flower beds in the garden, lighting is a significant element which can double up as swish decor quite conveniently.

Different styles of design- rustic, modern, classic, country, etc., allow for a variety of lighting fixtures to choose from, matching that particular style. Today at homify, let us walk you through 21 such wonderful lighting ideas that can give your spaces the pop of style you always wanted. Have a look!

1. Suspended in natural radiance.

Tendances et design : les matières naturelles !, NEDGIS NEDGIS Living roomLighting Bamboo Green
NEDGIS

NEDGIS
NEDGIS
NEDGIS

2. Noble luminosity.

Tendances et design : les matières naturelles !, NEDGIS NEDGIS BedroomLighting Wood
NEDGIS

NEDGIS
NEDGIS
NEDGIS

3. Lighted with sumptuousness.

Luminaires pour la cuisine, NEDGIS NEDGIS KitchenLighting Brown
NEDGIS

NEDGIS
NEDGIS
NEDGIS

4. Hues of hearty jazz.

Luminaires pour la cuisine, NEDGIS NEDGIS KitchenLighting Aluminium/Zinc Blue
NEDGIS

NEDGIS
NEDGIS
NEDGIS

5. Wholesome trail of brightness.

Luminaires pour la cuisine, NEDGIS NEDGIS
NEDGIS

NEDGIS
NEDGIS
NEDGIS

6. Vibrant compactness of modernity.

La rentrée approche : notre sélection de lampes de bureau, NEDGIS NEDGIS Commercial spaces Aluminium/Zinc Yellow Office buildings
NEDGIS

NEDGIS
NEDGIS
NEDGIS

7. Well lit simplicity & woody elegance.

La rentrée approche : notre sélection de lampes de bureau, NEDGIS NEDGIS Commercial spaces Wood Blue Office buildings
NEDGIS

NEDGIS
NEDGIS
NEDGIS

8. Look at the bright side!

La rentrée approche : notre sélection de lampes de bureau, NEDGIS NEDGIS Commercial spaces Iron/Steel Black Office buildings
NEDGIS

NEDGIS
NEDGIS
NEDGIS

9. Luminous finesse of paper craft.

Les luminaires en papier et carton : Optez pour la légèreté et la poésie..., NEDGIS NEDGIS Living roomLighting Paper White
NEDGIS

NEDGIS
NEDGIS
NEDGIS

10. Radiant accents dolled up in creativity.

Les luminaires en papier et carton : Optez pour la légèreté et la poésie..., NEDGIS NEDGIS Living roomLighting Paper White
NEDGIS

NEDGIS
NEDGIS
NEDGIS

11. Chic clouds of illuminated allure.

Les luminaires en papier et carton : Optez pour la légèreté et la poésie..., NEDGIS NEDGIS Living roomLighting Paper White
NEDGIS

NEDGIS
NEDGIS
NEDGIS

12. Dishing out an appealing glow.

Les luminaires en verre : entre finesse, élégance et volupté..., NEDGIS NEDGIS Living roomLighting
NEDGIS

NEDGIS
NEDGIS
NEDGIS

13. Reflection of clear brilliance.

Les luminaires en verre : entre finesse, élégance et volupté..., NEDGIS NEDGIS Living roomLighting Glass Grey
NEDGIS

NEDGIS
NEDGIS
NEDGIS

14. Colors of uncomplicated modishness.

Les luminaires en verre : entre finesse, élégance et volupté..., NEDGIS NEDGIS KitchenLighting Glass Multicolored
NEDGIS

NEDGIS
NEDGIS
NEDGIS

15. Luminance housed in dark sophistication.

Les luminaires en verre : entre finesse, élégance et volupté..., NEDGIS NEDGIS Living roomLighting Glass Black
NEDGIS

NEDGIS
NEDGIS
NEDGIS

16. Contemporary tinge of designer brightness.

Les luminaires en verre : entre finesse, élégance et volupté..., NEDGIS NEDGIS BedroomLighting Glass Blue
NEDGIS

NEDGIS
NEDGIS
NEDGIS

17. Enveloped in lustrous clarity.

Les luminaires en verre : entre finesse, élégance et volupté..., NEDGIS NEDGIS Living roomLighting Glass Transparent
NEDGIS

NEDGIS
NEDGIS
NEDGIS

18. How about your own radiant nook in cheery colors?

Relooking rétro : ces luminaires qui changent tout !, NEDGIS NEDGIS BedroomLighting Yellow
NEDGIS

NEDGIS
NEDGIS
NEDGIS

19. This white plastic lamp offers you luminous company.

Éclairez votre espace extérieur..., NEDGIS NEDGIS Garden Lighting Plastic White
NEDGIS

NEDGIS
NEDGIS
NEDGIS

20. Lighting up the knowledge corner.

La rentrée approche : notre sélection de lampes de bureau, NEDGIS NEDGIS Commercial spaces Aluminium/Zinc Black Office buildings
NEDGIS

NEDGIS
NEDGIS
NEDGIS

21. Of red color, solid wood and open glow.

La rentrée approche : notre sélection de lampes de bureau, NEDGIS NEDGIS Commercial spaces Solid Wood Red Office buildings
NEDGIS

NEDGIS
NEDGIS
NEDGIS
Spacious penthouse with ideas to copy
How is your snug home lit up in style?

