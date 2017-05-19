This home went from tacky to trendy!

North London based interior decorators from BHAVIN TAYLOR DESIGN have resurrected a Surrey home in the most innovative & forward-thinking manner. A remodeling job that has completely transformed the interiors of a chaotic & cluttered home, today’s homify story is sure to leave you speechless.

From a jumbled hard to function house, the expert professionals have created a mind blowing refurbished home that boasts of statement wallpapers & appealing patterns injecting a new life and lots of personality into a tired property. Keen for some of the most spunky styles ever? Read on!