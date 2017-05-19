This home went from tacky to trendy!

North London based interior decorators from BHAVIN TAYLOR DESIGN have resurrected a Surrey home in the most innovative & forward-thinking manner. A remodeling job that has completely transformed the interiors of a chaotic & cluttered home, today’s homify story is sure to leave you speechless.
From a jumbled hard to function house, the expert professionals have created a mind blowing refurbished home that boasts of statement wallpapers & appealing patterns injecting a new life and lots of personality into a tired property. Keen for some of the most spunky styles ever? Read on!
This living room definitely had some personality. Though it was clearly much used & loved and far from being a boring little space, it surely was in want of some rejig to make it more cohesive.
Mismatched furniture, pink chairs and overflowing storage indicate the creative nature of the residents but something much better was about to come…
Post revamp, the tidy, sleek and comfy accents of the living room offer poised coziness. And it looks so natural here! Warm wooden flooring, plush vintage sofas and the original armchair to add that jazzy lived in vibe, but it's the ceiling that takes the cake. It conveys a truly smashing way to inject some pattern sans going overboard on the walls.
Boring? DEFINITELY NOT!
Though modular, this kitchen had a lot of confusion going on. The kitchen counter was a cluttered mess and lent a shambolic appearance inspite of the decent space available in the kitchen. The lights looked shabby.
This kitchen-dining space is oozing visual appeal. The black granite counter top, handle-free cabinets, wood & white combination and homey tiles ring in modern wholesomeness. The thoughtful arrangement has allowed for accommodating the dining set as well, tastefully and without crowding the space. The plant relief adds to freshness. The ceiling lights have been painted to gracefully match the tranquil white tonality which supplements the natural light pouring in.
In this bedroom, a considerable attempt was made to amp it up a bit with the beautiful bed but it unfortunately fell woefully short of the mark. The bed is truly a work of art and definitely adds an element of fetching antiquity. Sadly, the tatty open clothes rail, overflowing show rack, plain walls and bad layout simply shrunk the space so much that it looked tough to improvise upon. So near yet so far!
What a redesign! Retaining the lovely darkwood bed was a clearly smart decision as it offers amazing complement to the other elements of the bedroom and also brings that vintage feel. This also reflects that the design team was really appreciative of the more eclectic items of furniture which were already in place.
The wooden flooring adds warmth & consistency and the glossy white cabinets ring in dapper sheen. But just look at that wall! Statement wallpaper has never looked so stunning, blending perfectly with the antique touch as well as with the contemporary elements. The bauble lamp has given way to this dark discoid piece of modishness. Some rework, eh?
Inspite of its white temperament, the bathroom looked in a sorry state of affairs. Overfilled with toiletries & functional items, there was almost nil room for expression, storage or lightness in here. And though not very gloomy, it looked like it was desperately in need of a little pick me up. The layout also was of little help as everything was too close for comfort & the lack of visual appeal was quite tangible.
A BIG thumbs up to the design team for coming up with THIS! Having changed up the layout significantly, there is exponentially more floor space, allowing for a massive style injection in the form of those patterned tiles. A smart way to tie the theme in with the patterned ceiling in the living room, indeed!
The sleek suite items look ultra modern, and the heated towel rail simply adds dual functionality with truckloads of panache. Now there is some storage in this bathroom as well to conceal all those cosmetics you don’t want on display.
What a wondrous upgrade!
This reworked home is indeed an absolute triumph; it looks as creative & fun as ever but now it is also covered in chic style and exquisite elegance.