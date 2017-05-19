Your browser is out-of-date.

7 wonderful ideas to deck up your bathroom

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Lavabos de porcelana sobre encimera decorados de Bathco, Sánchez Plá
Loading admin actions …

Bathroom is an integral part of the home & your intimate space that deserves due consideration for design and decor. Bathroom designers always stress on choosing the right color shades & correct sizes of sanitary ware, depending on the bathroom size. Different styles like rustic, colonial, Mediterranean, Asian, Scandinavian & eclectic offer a variety of designs conveying that particular style. Accordingly elements are selected.

Decorating a bathroom is as important as furnishing it. Decoration does not necessarily mean additional items like planters or art pieces; the palette, tiles, floor, lighting and other fittings could conveniently double up as decor. Today homify walks you through 7 such amazing ideas to pimp up your bathroom, where versatile elements serve the purpose of decoration as well. Have a closer look!

1. A partial designer wall separating bathing & toilet areas…

Revestimiento cerámico de pasta roja de Baldocer, Sánchez Plá
Sánchez Plá

… this one creates a striking contrast with the other neutral colored elements.

2. Tiled wall panel and pendant lamps for a style statement…

Revestimiento cerámico de pasta roja de Baldocer, Sánchez Plá
Sánchez Plá

… the black, white & gray of the tiled corner wall panel along with the white pendant lamps complement the plain gray and dark woody tones beautifully.

3. Shiny industrial gray shades, patterns and jazzy lighting effect- look at that bathtub!

Look urbano, look Bunker. Cerámica con apariencia a cemento de Vives, Sánchez Plá
Sánchez Plá

The hexagonal patterns on the feature wall & floor create a bold fashion statement. What a chandelier!

4. Of wood, white & simplicity…

Muebles de baño b-box de Bath+, Sánchez Plá
Sánchez Plá

… this bright modern bathroom combines the ageless combo of wood & white with the simplistic wall-decor.

5. Colored with sophistication and tidy suggestions…

Muebles de baño b-box de Bath+, Sánchez Plá
Sánchez Plá

… the green of the walls complements the white floor & woody accents to offer exquisite visuals.

6. Prints in porcelain…

Lavabos de porcelana sobre encimera decorados de Bathco, Sánchez Plá
Sánchez Plá

… alluring print on this porcelain sink adds to the woody elegance of this washbasin counter.

7. Mosaic tiled wall & different tones of a single color…

Revestimiento cerámico de pasta roja de Baldocer, Sánchez Plá
Sánchez Plá

… Mosaic tiling gives this wet room an additional visual appeal, shades of beige do the rest.

How are you going to bedeck your bathroom space?

No, Thanks