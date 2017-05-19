7 wonderful ideas to deck up your bathroom

Bathroom is an integral part of the home & your intimate space that deserves due consideration for design and decor. Bathroom designers always stress on choosing the right color shades & correct sizes of sanitary ware, depending on the bathroom size. Different styles like rustic, colonial, Mediterranean, Asian, Scandinavian & eclectic offer a variety of designs conveying that particular style. Accordingly elements are selected.
Decorating a bathroom is as important as furnishing it. Decoration does not necessarily mean additional items like planters or art pieces; the palette, tiles, floor, lighting and other fittings could conveniently double up as decor. Today homify walks you through 7 such amazing ideas to pimp up your bathroom, where versatile elements serve the purpose of decoration as well. Have a closer look!
… this one creates a striking contrast with the other neutral colored elements.
… the black, white & gray of the tiled corner wall panel along with the white pendant lamps complement the plain gray and dark woody tones beautifully.
The hexagonal patterns on the feature wall & floor create a bold fashion statement. What a chandelier!
… this bright modern bathroom combines the ageless combo of wood & white with the simplistic wall-decor.
… the green of the walls complements the white floor & woody accents to offer exquisite visuals.
… alluring print on this porcelain sink adds to the woody elegance of this washbasin counter.
… Mosaic tiling gives this wet room an additional visual appeal, shades of beige do the rest.